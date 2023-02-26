Nina Boblitt, 15, of Sebastopol thought it was probably her 12th year participating in the annual Petaluma Blacks for Community Development Black History Month celebration.

And while every year the program lineup changes, some things remain the same, she said on Saturday.

“I feel very empowered every year. I've done something else to represent black culture,” said Boblitt, a member of the Grapevine Youth Leadership program. “Anytime you do something that's surrounded by your culture and people who look like you, it sticks with you for a long time.”

This year, the Grapevine program members read poems that, to each of them, represented the theme of this year’s event: “From Enslavement to the Path of Freedom: The Power of Black Resistance.”

Lillea Boyd, likewise of Sebastopol and also a Grapevine member, stood with Boblitt outside the auditorium at the New Life Christian Fellowship Church in Petaluma. She recalled her nerves the first time she took part a few years ago — but more so, how much she gained.

“Growing up in a very white town, I have not been exposed to a lot of culture, even though my mom's always tried. And I think it helped me come to terms with me and my race and my racial identity,” she said. “I was surrounded by people who look like me and it showed me that I wasn't alone in what I was doing and what I was going through.”

Later she would tell the audience that she chose to read the poem “Colour Blind,” by Lemn Sissay, “because it reminds me to be comfortable in my own skin and not let anyone change my perspective on it or myself.”

About 150 people attended the 45th annual event produced by the nonprofit Petaluma Blacks for Community Development. It was, as it has been down through the years, a spirited celebration of Black achievement and culture, pride and struggle.

“It's awesome. It's unbelievable. Unbelievable. I didn't think that we would be going on as long,” said Gloria Robinson, who cofounded the organization in 1977.

The nonprofit also produces a monthlong Black History Month exhibit and sponsors a variety of community activities, many focused on supporting Black youth. Later on the stage, Sonoma County Supervisor David Rabbitt presented Robinson with a resolution honoring the group for its years of service.

Shola Akognon, assistant pastor at Village Baptist Church in Petaluma, delivered a prayer to start the evening.

“Lord,” said Akognon, “as we have gathered in this place today to celebrate Black History Month, we come to you with hearts full of gratitude for the contributions of Black people throughout history. We thank you for the many who have fought for freedom, justice and equality for all. Their sacrifice and commitment to justice is something that we all aspire to.”

Later in the program, Tina Rogers, a multicultural arts educator, led an appreciative audience through break dancing moves as part of an exuberant presentation about hip-hop and the history of how Black musical innovation shaped the American musical landscape.

“One, two, three, four, five, six, seven, eight,” she called out as the audience followed along as she did “the wave,” rippling from one set of fingers across her shoulders and down to her other hand.

After Rogers’ presentation, Santa Rosa Mayor Natalie Rogers (no relation to Tina Rogers) gave the keynote speech. She delivered a bracing account of her time in office, saying she had been “undermined” because of her race.

The first Black mayor of Santa Rosa said: “I vowed not to let what was going on behind closed doors out into the public, because that is not the perception that you want people to have of your organization. I decided to tell you all my truth because being silent allows the behaviors to continue.”

“She spoke her truth and that was our theme: Black resistance,” said Faith Ross, president of Petaluma Blacks for Community Development. “You can’t always just get up and walk away.”

You can reach Staff Writer Jeremy Hay at 707-387-2960 or jeremy.hay@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @jeremyhay