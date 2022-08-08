A state program to provide children’s hearing aids for uninsured families falls short

A little over a year after California launched a program to provide hearing aids for an estimated 2,300 children annually who lack health insurance, it has provided devices to only 39 children.

There have been multiple problems with the Hearing Aid Coverage for Children Program. The application process is cumbersome and families with partial insurance coverage are not eligible. For physicians, reimbursement time is long, reimbursement rates are low, and some don’t know about the program or choose not to participate, according to parents and advocates who lobbied the state to fund children’s hearing aids.

The California Department of Health Care Services, which oversees the program, refused to say why the program had served so few children in its first year and refused to let CalMatters interview anyone who works with the program. Instead, department spokesperson Anthony Cava emailed that the agency “has already implemented several key improvements to HACCP to increase access, including implementing an online directory to locate a provider for HACCP-eligible children. DHCS is committed to continuing the ramp-up of this important program, through program operations and outreach activities, to expand the program’s reach.”

The typical cost of children’s hearing aids ranges from $3,000 to $10,000. There are about 7,000 hearing impaired children in California and kids typically need new hearing aids every three years.

Hearing aids for 4-year-old Scarlett Kovacevic cost $3,200 this year. She finally qualified for the program after a frustrating six-month long application process, said her mother Mia Kovacevic. But then, her daughter’s provider, the Sutter Audiology Clinic, would not accept the program because of billing issues with the state.

Sutter does participate in state-run programs, company spokesperson Angie Sheets said in an email.

“As we do for new programs, we are reviewing the program’s requirements and processes to determine participation.”

For Kovacevic, the next-closest provider on the state’s program list is in San Francisco, two hours away from where the family lives in Placer County. So the family opted to stay with Scarlett’s providers and set up a payment plan.

First: Scarlett Kovacevic wears her hearing aid at her family’s home in Lincoln. Last: Mia Kovacevic, holds her daughter Scarlett. Photo by Rahul Lal, CalMatters

“There was nothing I could do at this point,” Kovacevic said.

Scarlett was diagnosed as a newborn with sensor neural bilateral hearing loss when the family lived in Florida. She had her hearing aids by the time she was 5 months old, courtesy of a Florida program for kids without insurance.

“It felt like this (CA) program was literally making me jump through hoops. Like they just wanted to make it as hard as possible and to slow it down. There was no urgency on it,” Kovacevic said. “In Florida, they wanted to get her fitted with hearing aids as soon as possible.”

In its first year, the Department of Health Care Services received $6.7 million to administer the program and $10 million for services like hearing screenings, earmolds and hearing aids. The program is being operated within Medi-Cal, the state’s health insurance program for low-income families, to utilize its providers and billing reimbursement rates.

This year, the Legislature asked for $5.35 million in additional funds to improve the program and expand benefits to around 1,400 children with partial insurance coverage or high deductible plans who meet the income requirements. Gov. Gavin Newsom did not include that request to expand the program in the final budget.

Advocates hope the extra money for expanded coverage will be included in a budget amendment, expected this month.

“Families are struggling to afford the cost of medically necessary hearing aids for their children,” said Michelle Marciniak, a parent of a hearing-impaired child and co-founder of ​​Let California Kids Hear, a coalition working to ensure deaf and hard-of-hearing children have access to hearing aids and expert care. Marciniak said parents rack up debt, host fundraisers, or rely on extended family and friends for financial help, while some children go without hearing aids for months at a time.

“They are making difficult decisions and devastating tradeoffs for their families to obtain hearing aids so that their child can hear, learn and connect with the world,” she said.

California’s program focuses solely on the hearing impaired children without health insurance. The families it serves make too much money to qualify for Medi-Cal, or California Children’s Services, which assists families with children with certain disabilities. Families who qualify for the hearing aid program earn between 138% and 600% of the federal poverty level, or about $38,295 to $166,000 a year for a family of four.