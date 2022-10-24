A stroll among the tombstones: Healdsburg’s Oak Mound Cemetery delivers local history lessons

There’s a quiet little spot on the east side of Healdsburg just down a narrow oak-lined road where Wine Country pioneers, legends and founders come to rest.

Well-worn gravel lanes intersect a planned community where gray and black granite entryways give way to the bright colors of flowers in vases and green patina on stately metal gates.

On any given day, Foppianos mingle with Martinis, Simis and Ferraris as they have for generations, each with their own plot of land, along streets that have no names.

Shared stories of the past linger in notes on doorsteps as a nearby groundskeeper carefully trims the grass. A gentle wind pushes fallen leaves along the lane past those pioneers that sought gold but instead found land and vines to make wine and their fortune.

There is no place quite like Oak Mound.

Established in 1853, the quiet Piper Street cemetery is the final resting place of many pioneering families that created the heart of Wine Country.