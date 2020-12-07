California’s struggling recycling industry faces new crisis with coronavirus

LOS ANGELES — Even before coronavirus arrived on U.S. shores, California waste recyclers were reeling from the collapse of global markets for used plastics and other scrap materials — a predicament that diverted the contents of many blue recycling bins to local landfills.

But now, as COVID-19 continues to wreak havoc on all aspects of the economy, the situation has become even more dire for the struggling California waste recycling industry.

Even as hospitals and health officials struggle to cope with a new surge in infections, the pandemic has already significantly altered the waste stream, reducing the profits of many recyclers. Outbreaks and financial concerns have forced the closure of many redemption centers, while those that remain open have been flooded with customers. And, in a development that recycling advocates find particularly distressing, manufacturers are increasingly turning to cheaper, non-recycled plastics.

"This is the horror story that's coming at us," said Kreigh Hampel, recycling coordinator at Burbank Recycling Center. "Plastic is going to increase and with COVID. It was the perfect storm."

In the face of this new crisis, recyclers are having to adjust to the paradox of pandemic life. While the increased use of packaging for disposable personal protective equipment, takeout food and medical gear would lead many to believe more recyclables have entered the waste stream, business closures and at-home living have led to Californians producing less waste overall.

L.A. Sanitation, which oversees the city's recycling program, has seen residential waste increase between 15% and 20% and commercial waste decrease approximately 15%, according to director Enrique Zaldivar. Along with that shift come some significant economic impacts.

Commercial waste pickup is typically more profitable for recyclers, since businesses usually pay by volume of material.

"For any business, one less customer is always a negative impact," Zaldivar said. In Los Angeles, "there's somewhere in the order of 5,000 businesses that no longer have trash service or have discontinued temporarily, hopefully not permanently."

In contrast, residential waste operates with a fixed rate, so even when haulers are picking up more stuff, they're not making more money. However, it's likely that these rates could increase for customers in the future.

More residential waste has also highlighted the need for revamped public recycling education.

"We're telling them: You have a blue bin. All you have to do is throw this stuff in the blue bin and you've done your part," said Assembly member Laura Friedman at a state Assembly hearing last month. "So this is the fiction that's been created by the industry and by us. And the result is mountains of plastic filling up our landfills."

A recent study showed that more than 1 million tons of U.S. plastic trash goes astray every year.

Even when something is signed off as "recycled," it might not be in the way we expect. When material is exported from California, it is counted as "recycled," even though there is "no way of tracking when we export those materials if they're actually getting recycled in those countries," said Zoe Heller, deputy director of policy development for CalRecycle at a state Assembly hearing last month. Historically, exported materials account for about one-third of California recyclables.

That number has been decreasing since 2017, when China dramatically narrowed its global market for imports of certain scrap materials and plastics.

Environmentally, the decrease in exports is "a good thing," according to Heller. It creates more accountability for the endpoint of American-generated waste.

But economically, the loss of China and countries in Southeast Asia as avenues for exportation presents large challenges, especially for mixed paper and mixed plastic, two materials that don't have strong domestic markets.

The Basel Convention, a 1989 global treaty aimed at regulating the disposal and exportation of waste, will add mixed plastic into its reach of regulated material at the start of 2021. This will further limit U.S. ability to export mixed plastic, especially since it is one of the few countries to not have ratified the treaty.

In the meantime, recycling facilities across the state are working to manage those materials. Large waste management companies are not in danger of shuttering; those most at risk economically are small facilities.

Burbank Recycling Center closed to the public in late March out of concern for the safety of its staff. As more information about the virus became known, they tried to reopen the facility at the end of June.