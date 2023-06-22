SOUDA, Greece — The superyacht Mayan Queen IV was sailing smoothly in clear weather through the dark and calm Mediterranean in the early hours of June 14 when it received a call about a migrant ship in distress 4 nautical miles away.

About 20 minutes later, shortly before 3 a.m., the towering $175 million yacht, owned by the family of a Mexican silver magnate, arrived at the scene. The distressed boat had already sunk.

In a few hours, the 305-foot Mayan Queen was filled with 100 desperate, dehydrated and sea-soaked Pakistani, Syrian, Palestinian and Egyptian men, as it played an unexpected role in one of the deadliest migrant shipwrecks in decades. As many as 650 men, women and children drowned.

The incongruous image of the devastated survivors disembarking the Mayan Queen on a port in Kalamata, Greece, last week underlined what has become the strange reality of the modern Mediterranean, where the superyachts of the superrich share the seas with the most destitute on smuggler-operated boats perilously crossing from northern Africa to Europe.

Greek authorities repeatedly decided not to assist a roughly 80- to 100-foot fishing trawler stuffed with as many as 750 people fleeing desperate poverty and the displacement of war in Greece’s search-and-rescue area. Only when the ship sank in front of the coast guard did authorities spur to action, calling on the Mayan Queen, one of the world’s 100 largest yachts.

Why Greek authorities needed to call on a passing yacht to come to the rescue of an overcrowded and rickety ship they had been monitoring and communicating with in their search-and-rescue area for a full day was unclear.

There was one Greek coast guard vessel already on the scene when the Mayan Queen arrived, and its seamen were in a raft saving scores of men from the water. The crew of the Mayan Queen lowered its life raft with three of its own crew and followed the cries for help, pulling 15 men onboard.

Investigators are still seeking to understand what exactly happened as the trawler sank trying to reach Italy — whether smugglers refused assistance, and panic on the ship caused it to capsize, as the coast guard claims, or whether a failed attempt to tow the ship caused it to sink, as some survivors contend. In either case, it fell to the Mayan Queen to shoulder much of the rescue.