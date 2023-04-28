Yes, Petaluma will host an antique fair Sunday — excuse us, make that Antique Faire. But that’s not the only big event coming to town.

A few miles to the south and east, a vast, two-wheeled, highly adrenalized tribe will converge. The Five Springs Farm, a working ranch on Adobe Road, will host the fourth and final regular season mountain biking race put on by the NorCal Cycling League.

Organizers are expecting upward of 1,000 competitors from 19 teams in the region, said Todd Smith, assistant head coach of the Annadel Composite Team, which will bring 95 riders to the competition.

The A Team, as it is known, consists of students from 17 middle and high schools stretching from Cloverdale to the north, Petaluma in the south and Forestville in the west.

With riders and their families, coaches and volunteers, the event is likely to draw more than 4,000 people to the area, said Smith. Middle schoolers will race Saturday. Depending on grade level, they’ll ride two or three laps of a twisting, technical 3.3-mile course that includes 400 feet of climbing per loop.

High schoolers will take the start Sunday, suffering through two or three laps of a 5.5 mile-circuit with 800 vertical feet.

The A Team welcomes all levels of riders. There are no tryouts, no cuts. Racing is optional, but highly encouraged. Once daylight saving time arrives, said Smith, the team practices in Trione Annadel State Park three times a week.

The students are reminded, from their first day on the team, that they are ambassadors for the club while on the trails. Hikers who encounter them are often peppered with “Howdy!” and “Thank you!” and “Have a nice hike!”

“One of the things we try instill in all the kids,” said Smith, “is to look up, say hi, be friendly and courteous, and recognize that everybody else has the right of way, not you.”

Asked how the season has gone, he replied, “In a nutshell, it’s been wet and rainy.”

The team’s first two races, one in Modesto, the next at Exchequer Mountain Bike Park, 45 miles east of Modesto, were canceled at the last minute because of torrential rains.

Those races were rescheduled, but they resulted in a dramatically compressed season. Instead of racing once every three weeks, this year’s squad had three races in a four-week period.

The NorCal state championships will take place May 6 and 7 at the Six Sigma Ranch and Winery in Lower Lake.

The A Team won’t get rained out this weekend. The forecast for Petaluma calls for partly sunny skies with a high of 72 on Saturday, and 65 Sunday.

The racing on Sunday should be over by 3 p.m. — leaving an hour or two to get over to the west side of Petaluma do some antiquing.

