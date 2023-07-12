Rikkie Valerie Kollé, Miss Netherlands 2023, can still hardly believe she won her country’s annual pageant.

She spent all day Saturday preparing for and enjoying every moment of the ceremony that night, which was attended by the reigning Miss Universe, American R’Bonney Gabriel.

The show flew by, “and 2 1/2 hours later I was Miss Netherlands,” Kollé, 22, said Tuesday, adding that her victory “had finally sunk in.”

Kollé’s win is historic: She is the first trans woman to win the pageant in the Netherlands, and she will be the second openly trans woman to compete in a Miss Universe competition when she represents her country in El Salvador later this year.

As the first trans woman to be named Miss Netherlands, Kollé said she hoped to be there for her community and help young queer people, as well as raise awareness of the long waiting times for transgender health care in the Netherlands.

“I’m going to be an open book,” she said. In February, a post on her Instagram account outlined her experiences as a child and her treatments as a teenager as well as an update about her gender-transition surgery.

But being an open book on social media comes with a lot of hate, too, and avoiding online negativity can be difficult. Kollé said she had faced a lot of online abuse and insults since winning the pageant, as had some of her close family members.

Kollé is not the first Dutch trans woman to reach the Miss Netherlands finals. Solange Dekker, a finalist from last year’s competition who took home the title of Miss Social Media, went on to become the first Dutch Miss International Queen 2023 last month, an annual pageant for trans women.

When she goes to El Salvador, Kollé will be the second trans woman to partake in a Miss Universe competition. Spain’s Angela Ponce, also a trans woman, was a finalist in 2018.

Kollé, who is from the southern Dutch city of Breda, has modeled since she was a teenager. She said she chose to apply to become Miss Netherlands because pageants offered her a chance to tell her story.

As a model, she said, “you’re a bit of a clothes hanger. Otherwise you mostly have to be quiet.” But in the world of pageantry, she said, “it’s also important that you have something to say.”