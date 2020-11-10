A Trump appointee stands between Biden’s team and a smooth transition

Emily W. Murphy, a Trump administration appointee who described herself as “a bit of a wonk” at her confirmation hearing, is standing between President-elect Joe Biden’s team and a smooth transition.

By law, Murphy, the administrator of the General Services Administration, the sprawling agency that keeps the federal government functioning, must formally recognize Biden as the incoming president for his transition to begin.

Yet President Donald Trump refuses to concede the election and has his campaign contesting results in multiple states. Most Republicans have declined to recognize Biden, much less appointees like Murphy. And so the transfer of power that must take place, known as a letter of “ascertainment” that Biden is the president-elect, signed by Murphy, is in limbo.

A White House spokesperson did not immediately respond to a question about whether Trump was willing to let Murphy begin the transition without a concession from the president, as his court fights play out.

Leslie Dach, who was to lead the transition for the Department of Health and Human Services had Hillary Clinton won the presidency in 2016, said that despite the advance work done by Biden’s team during the campaign, nothing could supplant having direct access to agencies, and that is impossible without Murphy.

“I think this is Trump sending a clear signal to everybody still standing in the administration that you’ve got to still follow his grievances,” Dach said.

Aides to Biden have been working for months to develop transition plans that are fine-tuned to help the president-elect quickly make good on his campaign promises. Those review teams comprised people knowledgeable about each federal agency are critical.

Murphy has the legal authority to “turn on” the transition, releasing the $6.6 million in federal funds budgeted for the effort, making office space available and empowering team members to visit agency offices and request information.

It is often seen as the official starting gun of the transition. Under normal circumstances, Murphy’s decision would usually be prompted by the concession speech by the election’s loser, which is not a legal act, but it signals that both sides accept the result. In 2016, the acting administrator of the GSA under the Obama administration made the determination on the morning of Nov. 5, right after the election.

But there is no specific provision for when Murphy must act.

Pamela D. Pennington, a spokesperson for the GSA, said in a statement Monday that “an ascertainment has not yet been made. GSA and its administrator will continue to abide by, and fulfill, all requirements under the law and adhere to prior precedent established by the Clinton administration in 2000.”

In an earlier statement, Pennington said that “the GSA administrator does not pick the winner in the presidential election,” adding that “the GSA administrator ascertains the apparent successful candidate once a winner is clear based on the process laid out in the Constitution.”

Aides to Biden say they expect Murphy to act within a few days, but they are bracing for the possibility that political pressure from the president and his Republican allies will prevent that. In a statement on Twitter, Jen Psaki, a transition official, gently prodded Murphy to make the announcement.

“Now that the election has been independently called for Joe Biden, we look forward to the GSA Administrator quickly ascertaining Joe Biden and Kamala Harris as the President-elect and Vice President-elect,” Psaki wrote. “America’s national security and economic interests depend on the federal government signaling clearly and swiftly that the United States government will respect the will of the American people and engage in a smooth and peaceful transfer of power.”

The coronavirus pandemic has made office space less critical for the Biden transition team, which has been mostly meeting remotely for the past several months and will continue to do so, according to a transition official. There is a skeleton staff at the office space that was provided by the government before the election.

But once Murphy signals that the transition can begin, that office space will be expanded and equipped with computer systems that give the new administration access to classified systems and information, in addition to a secure location to have secret conversations.

If that does not happen in days, the Biden administration has other options. Transition officials have private office space they can continue to use, and Biden and his team will continue to operate remotely. When the president-elect met with his pandemic advisory board Monday, he was in Delaware and the board members were on a big screen, calling in from their homes or offices.