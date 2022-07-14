Subscribe

A Ukrainian mother and her son find a safe haven when a Santa Rosa family opened their home and their hearts to them

CHASE HUNTER
INDEX-TRIBUNE STAFF WRITER
July 14, 2022, 6:30AM
Updated 2 hours ago

Daniel Levitis had just picked up Ukrainian refugee Yana Kalmykova and her 5-year-old son, Dima, from San Francisco International Airport and was taking them to their new home in Santa Rosa.

Dima grew excited and began repeating something in Ukrainian, which piqued Levitis’ curiosity.

“He thinks we’re in a spaceship,” his mother said.

In May, the Kalmykovas made the journey to Bucharest, Romania, in a bus with other families fleeing the Ukrainian port city of Odesa to escape the Russian military assault. From Bucharest they traveled to San Francisco, and finally to Levitis’ home in Santa Rosa.

They are among the 6.5 million people who have fled Ukraine since the Russians began bombarding the country Feb. 24, according to the United Nations. Another 8 million people have been displaced within the country.

One day not long after the invasion began, The Kalmykovas awoke to bomb blasts at 5 a.m. as the Russian military began shelling the barracks of Odesa.

“After five minutes,” she said, her husband’s father called and was frightened. “Nobody (knew) what to do,” Yana said. War was enveloping the entire country, “so all our cities start(ed) to be dangerous.”

Yana said bombs struck a neighborhood a few kilometers from their home, killing more than 20 people, including “small children.”

Farewell to Ukraine

Odesa is where the Kalmykovas went to beaches on the Black sea even in the winter. It’s where they celebrated Christmas with their grandparents. It was home, but it had become a dangerous place to raise a 5-year-old.

When Dima’s paternal grandparents had their windows shattered by a bomb across the street, Yana realized she could not stay.

“We had to change our place of living, because I know I need to care (for) my son,” Yana said. “I love my country and we had a beautiful city … but now it's dangerous.”

During air raids that came with the onset of the war, the Kalmykovas sheltered in the parking garage of their apartment building. In their 13th-floor apartment, they could see the contrails from missiles hitting the ports of Odesa.

So Yana chose to sleep with Dima in their car in the parking garage, despite the cold, because she wanted him to sleep peacefully rather than evacuate to the shelter below each time the air-raid sirens went off.

“I think he doesn’t understand everything that happened,” Yana said. “He only know(s) it is dangerous because he listens to emergency announcements … I’m happy he doesn’t understand.”

After deciding to leave, Yana packed her and Dima’s lives into two suitcases and traveled more than 300 miles southwest to Bucharest, the capital of Romania where many other Ukrainian families insulated themselves from the war.

Yana’s husband, Yegor, was unable to leave after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a declaration ordering a military mobilization of all Ukrainian men between 18 and 60 years old — banning them from leaving the country.

Yana did not say goodbye to Yegor, she said, only kissing him through the tears that came down her face. Dima didn’t understand what was happening — he thought he was going on a vacation and his father would meet them in another country. Now they only speak by video chat.

Still, Yana and Dima have escaped the fall of the eastern Ukrainian city Lysychansk and the shelling of Donetsk, Luhansk and Mariupol. In March, Ukrainian Consul General Dmytro Kushneruk visited the sister city of Sonoma and mourned an estimated 600 children killed in a Mariupol theater earlier that month by a Russian missile strike.

Carrying on a legacy of escaping war

For Levitis, the plight of refugees from Ukraine is personal. He said his grandfather escaped conscription orders as a teenager in the city of Mohyliv-Podil's'kyi in 1921 by crossing the Dnister River.

“My grandfather was smuggled across the river to what's now Moldova,” Levitis said, turning to explain to his own 5-year-old son. “He was a teenager and it was not safe there. People were attacking Jewish people and also people were forcing young men to fight.”

An aunt of Levitis’ grandfather lived in New York, and she sent the teenage Levitis money to escape the war. He traveled across the plains of Europe to France where he boarded a ship bound to Ellis Island, and the promise of a new life — and a new name.

“The spelling was made up at Ellis Island,” Levitis said about his last name. “He knew how to spell his name in Cyrillic. he knew how to spell his name in Hebrew, but he had no idea how to spell it in the Roman alphabet. And he, just like very many people, received a spelling at Ellis Island.”

Just over a century later, Levitis found himself in a position to help resettle refugees from Ukraine, this time as a host family. He found Yana and her son on a Facebook page organized by the Ukrainian American Coordinating Council, a nonprofit founded in 1965 to represent Ukrainian Americans.

“Yana posted there with a picture of herself and Dima saying, ‘we need to get out of Ukraine,’” Levitis said. “It was so obvious to me that we should help. We have a 3-bedroom house with seven people in it, but it's obviously the right thing to do, and we enjoy having them here. And Yana is very helpful and Dima is very cute.”

The Levitises had a series of calls with the Kalmykovas before they decided they would accept Yana and Dima into their home. The Levitises filled out I-134 immigration paperwork declaring their financial support for the refugees.

“We were approved as sponsors,” Daniel Levitis said. “Then the consulate in Bucharest, where (Yana and Dima) were at that time, contacted Yana, and I assume one of the questions they asked her was, ‘Are you willing to be sponsored by this person?’”

The answer was yes.

Welcome to America

Levitis’ children laugh and play on the swing set while Dima sits in his mother’s lap talking about bananas and “Americana,” a Ukrainian candy of bananas dipped in chocolate. Dima is growing louder, egged on by Levitis’ 5-year-old son Peregrine.

“Pozhaluysta, Dima. Pozhaluysta,” Levitis implored in Russian: “Please, Dima. Please.”

It’s one of the phrases that has been shared across the 4 languages spoken in the house, including Ukrainian, Spanish and English. Dima’s favorite one is “Oh my God,” Peregrin Levitis said.

“He says that when there's something exciting, he uses it appropriately. Like the computer does something and he’s like, ‘Oh my God!’” said Levitis’ wife, Iris. Her home has been an ideal place to learn English for the Kalmykovas, she said, because her children “never actually stop talking, so Dima gets to hear English all day long.”

To accommodate Yana and Dima, the Levitises moved their home office from a bedroom in their house to their garage. They painted the walls of the former office and brought in a bed for their guests.

Yana’s experience since arriving to Santa Rosa has been more than creature comforts and safety. More often, it’s been filled with lines and paperwork, much of which was fast-tracked by the Biden administration to hasten the immigration process for Ukrainian refugees.

Yana hopes to eventually work as an animator, the job she held in Ukraine. She also hopes to connect with other Ukrainians.

“The first time, I saw a lot of Ukrainian flags, and I ask Dan, ‘Are there a lot of Ukrainians (who) live here?’” Yana said. “He said, ‘No, they are only flags because people support Ukraine.’”

She misses her home in Odesa, and she wants to go back one day. She’s promised the Levitises when it’s safe and the war is over, she will take them to Kyiv and Odesa and to Mohyliv-Podil's'kyi, the birthplace of his grandfather who made the journey to America.

“I want to come back, but I can't live there anymore,” Yana said. “My home is wherever my family is. So if my husband (comes) here, my home will be here. If we should go to another place, another place will be our new home.”

With the plates cleaned off the table in Levitis’ backyard and the sun hanging low in the sky signaling bedtime for the children, Yana reminds Dima it’s almost time for the nightly ritually of calling his father in Ukraine. Hopefully, the call will not be interrupted by the missile strikes that send Yegor into the underground parking garage.

One day, when the war is over, Yana hopes Yegor will return to her and Dima in California where they can go to the beach as a family again. But it won’t be the Black Sea of Odesa.

“When I was a child, I had a dream of California,” Yana said. “And actually I like the sea because we have seaside in our city, and here is the ocean.”

Contact Chase Hunter at chase.hunter@sonomanews.com and follow @Chase_HunterB on Twitter.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette