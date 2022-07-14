A Ukrainian mother and her son find a safe haven when a Santa Rosa family opened their home and their hearts to them

Daniel Levitis had just picked up Ukrainian refugee Yana Kalmykova and her 5-year-old son, Dima, from San Francisco International Airport and was taking them to their new home in Santa Rosa.

Dima grew excited and began repeating something in Ukrainian, which piqued Levitis’ curiosity.

“He thinks we’re in a spaceship,” his mother said.

In May, the Kalmykovas made the journey to Bucharest, Romania, in a bus with other families fleeing the Ukrainian port city of Odesa to escape the Russian military assault. From Bucharest they traveled to San Francisco, and finally to Levitis’ home in Santa Rosa.

They are among the 6.5 million people who have fled Ukraine since the Russians began bombarding the country Feb. 24, according to the United Nations. Another 8 million people have been displaced within the country.

One day not long after the invasion began, The Kalmykovas awoke to bomb blasts at 5 a.m. as the Russian military began shelling the barracks of Odesa.

“After five minutes,” she said, her husband’s father called and was frightened. “Nobody (knew) what to do,” Yana said. War was enveloping the entire country, “so all our cities start(ed) to be dangerous.”

Yana said bombs struck a neighborhood a few kilometers from their home, killing more than 20 people, including “small children.”

Farewell to Ukraine

Odesa is where the Kalmykovas went to beaches on the Black sea even in the winter. It’s where they celebrated Christmas with their grandparents. It was home, but it had become a dangerous place to raise a 5-year-old.

When Dima’s paternal grandparents had their windows shattered by a bomb across the street, Yana realized she could not stay.

“We had to change our place of living, because I know I need to care (for) my son,” Yana said. “I love my country and we had a beautiful city … but now it's dangerous.”

During air raids that came with the onset of the war, the Kalmykovas sheltered in the parking garage of their apartment building. In their 13th-floor apartment, they could see the contrails from missiles hitting the ports of Odesa.

So Yana chose to sleep with Dima in their car in the parking garage, despite the cold, because she wanted him to sleep peacefully rather than evacuate to the shelter below each time the air-raid sirens went off.

“I think he doesn’t understand everything that happened,” Yana said. “He only know(s) it is dangerous because he listens to emergency announcements … I’m happy he doesn’t understand.”

After deciding to leave, Yana packed her and Dima’s lives into two suitcases and traveled more than 300 miles southwest to Bucharest, the capital of Romania where many other Ukrainian families insulated themselves from the war.

Yana’s husband, Yegor, was unable to leave after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a declaration ordering a military mobilization of all Ukrainian men between 18 and 60 years old — banning them from leaving the country.

Yana did not say goodbye to Yegor, she said, only kissing him through the tears that came down her face. Dima didn’t understand what was happening — he thought he was going on a vacation and his father would meet them in another country. Now they only speak by video chat.

Still, Yana and Dima have escaped the fall of the eastern Ukrainian city Lysychansk and the shelling of Donetsk, Luhansk and Mariupol. In March, Ukrainian Consul General Dmytro Kushneruk visited the sister city of Sonoma and mourned an estimated 600 children killed in a Mariupol theater earlier that month by a Russian missile strike.

Carrying on a legacy of escaping war

For Levitis, the plight of refugees from Ukraine is personal. He said his grandfather escaped conscription orders as a teenager in the city of Mohyliv-Podil's'kyi in 1921 by crossing the Dnister River.

“My grandfather was smuggled across the river to what's now Moldova,” Levitis said, turning to explain to his own 5-year-old son. “He was a teenager and it was not safe there. People were attacking Jewish people and also people were forcing young men to fight.”

An aunt of Levitis’ grandfather lived in New York, and she sent the teenage Levitis money to escape the war. He traveled across the plains of Europe to France where he boarded a ship bound to Ellis Island, and the promise of a new life — and a new name.

“The spelling was made up at Ellis Island,” Levitis said about his last name. “He knew how to spell his name in Cyrillic. he knew how to spell his name in Hebrew, but he had no idea how to spell it in the Roman alphabet. And he, just like very many people, received a spelling at Ellis Island.”