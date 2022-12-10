Subscribe

A vineyard tucked in a Sonoma County valley shows the beauty of nature after harvest

The geothermal activity near Glen Ellen’s B.R. Cohn Winery mean a longer growing season where the bees still buzz in winter.|
CHAD SURMICK
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
December 9, 2022, 4:18PM
Updated 1 hour ago

This is one hour, in one vineyard, in one special place in the Sonoma Valley.

Sitting sheltered from fog with hot springs running beneath the terroir, Olive Hill Estate Vineyard on the B.R. Cohn Winery property is seeing the full transition from harvest into winter.

As charcoal colored leaves with lava-like flows drop to the ground, olive trees with sage green leaves are bearing fruit for the upcoming harvest. Honey bees dance between flowers collecting nectar for nearby hives.

Yes, Virginia, this is Sonoma County in December. It’s just magical.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette