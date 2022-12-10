A vineyard tucked in a Sonoma County valley shows the beauty of nature after harvest

This is one hour, in one vineyard, in one special place in the Sonoma Valley.

Sitting sheltered from fog with hot springs running beneath the terroir, Olive Hill Estate Vineyard on the B.R. Cohn Winery property is seeing the full transition from harvest into winter.

As charcoal colored leaves with lava-like flows drop to the ground, olive trees with sage green leaves are bearing fruit for the upcoming harvest. Honey bees dance between flowers collecting nectar for nearby hives.

Yes, Virginia, this is Sonoma County in December. It’s just magical.