A watershed day for Lake Sonoma

It was an event that hasn’t happened in nearly four years, a moment of celebration even.

A series of high-flow water releases were staggered throughout the day Wednesday at Lake Sonoma’s Warm Springs Dam, creating space for additional runoff now that the water supply pool is full.

Heavy and consistent rains have brought the reservoir to levels not seen since 2019.

Lake Sonoma was at nearly 119% of its seasonal water supply as of Tuesday afternoon, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers which comanages the reservoir with Sonoma Water.

The reservoir, located west of Cloverdale in northern Sonoma County, has a 245,000 acre-foot water supply pool, with a total 381,000 acre-foot capacity.

The water release will help maintain capacity for flood control through the upcoming weeks.