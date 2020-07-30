Skilled nursing home deaths mark Sonoma County’s deadliest week since pandemic started

The seven Sonoma County skilled nursing home residents whose deaths were revealed late Tuesday began to succumb to complications of the coronavirus one week ago. The first took her last breath July 23. The others followed in quick succession, one each day after that, including two on Monday.

By the end of the six-day period, the county had suffered its deadliest week since the beginning of the pandemic.

All were over 65, all had underlying health conditions. The only other information public health officials are reporting is their gender. A woman died last Thursday, a man on Friday, a woman on Saturday, a woman on Sunday, two men on Monday and a woman on Tuesday.

Many of the deaths were reported late to local public health officials because the skilled nursing facilities where they occurred were “overwhelmed,” said Rohish Lal, a spokesman for the county’s Health Services Department.

During her press briefing Wednesday, county Public Health Officer Dr. Sundari Mase expressed empathy for the family members of those who died after contracting the highly contagious virus.

“We offer condolences and our hearts go out to the families,” Mase said. “I have great empathy for these families that are dealing with their seniors that are in the situation of being in these very vulnerable facilities. These deaths are a heartbreaking reminder of just how devastating this disease is for our most vulnerable residents.”

The deaths come as the virus continues to ravage many of the county’s 20 skilled nursing facilities. Mase reported that in the seven days from July 22 to Tuesday, 65 staff and residents have become infected with the virus. In the past two weeks, that number is 136.

As of Tuesday, some 235 residents and staff of skilled nursing homes have tested positive for the coronavirus. The virus has also been found in another 108 staff and residents of residential care facilities for the elderly, which includes assisted living and board and care homes.

COVID-19 is leaving a deadly wake in senior care homes across the country, by some estimates accounting for more than 40% of the deaths attributed to the virus nationwide. The New York Times calculates that 45% of all COVID-19 deaths in California are among nursing home residents.

In Sonoma County, these deaths account for 81% of the fatalities — almost double the statewide rate. As of Wednesday, 25 of the 31 deaths are residents of skilled nursing and residential care facilities.

“This is an issue that's been going on all over the state of California and today,” Mase said. “Although COVID-19, this pandemic, is challenging our community at so many levels, together we can face these difficulties and emerge even stronger.”

Assemblyman Jim Wood, D-Santa Rosa, expressed frustration Wednesday with how the country is handling outbreaks in skilled nursing facilities. Wood pointed out that the first known outbreak in a long-term care facility occurred early in the year, in the state of Washington.

“That should have been a canary in the coal mine for every state, every city, every county in this country,” Wood said. “It’s really sad. ... More than 40% of the people who died in California were from skilled nursing facilities.”

Wood has authored legislation that, during a declared communicable disease emergency, would require skilled nursing facilities to report disease-related deaths to the California Department of Public Health within 24 hours. The proposed law would also require state public health officials to make the total number of disease-related deaths available on its website on a weekly basis.

State public health officials currently provide that information, but AB 2644 would codify these requirements into law, Wood said.

The bill would force skilled nursing facilities to have a full-time, dedicated infection prevention specialist on staff. These facilities would also be required to provide access to a long-term care ombudsman during a disease outbreak. A long-term care ombudsman is a state certified professional who advocates for the rights of residents of nursing homes and residential care facilities for the elderly.

The bill is scheduled to be heard in the state Senate Health Committee on Saturday, Wood said.

Mase, the county health officer, said Wednesday she continues to work with skilled nursing facilities and the California Department of Public health to identify an appropriate site where skilled nursing residents who have tested positive for COVID-19 could be transferred and isolated. The site would also be used to quarantine residents who have come into contact with a COVID-positive resident while their tests are pending.

“The goal really is to separate those who have the virus from those who don't,” said Mase.

The challenge facing skilled nursing facilities is the inability to effectively isolate those who become infected, she said.

“If you have 120 people in the building and 40 rooms, that means you have three people per room,” she said. “You just can’t physically isolate or quarantine people unless you start moving people out of your facility. ... It’s inherently just a challenge for the skilled nursing facilities.”

