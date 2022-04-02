A year above ground

BROOKWOOD, Alabama — Braxton Wright is a second-generation coal miner, a die-hard union supporter and, until recently, a staunch Republican. He is named after his uncle, a Korean War veteran, who was fatally crushed between two rail cars while working at the Pullman train factory near Birmingham.

Hard, dangerous work is a part of Wright’s extended family history and that of many people living in this industrial and mining belt of central Alabama. Next to the coal mine where Wright works, there is a memorial to the miners killed in an underground explosion in September 2001. Every year, on the disaster’s anniversary, a bell tolls once for each of the 13 workers who died.

In agreeing to these dangers, Wright, 39, says he and his fellow coal miners have come to expect something in return from their employer — respect.

After accepting pay cuts when the coal company emerged from a 2015 bankruptcy, the miners said they expected that their previous wages would be restored to match what other mines paid. The company, Warrior Met Coal, declined to comment for this article, but the company says on its website that it made no such promise and has provided multiple raises in recent years.

On April 1, 2021, Wright joined about 900 other miners who walked off the job and set up picket lines around the mine’s entrances, demanding that the company raise their wages close to the levels they received before the bankruptcy.

Warrior Met Coal Mine No. 5 Prep Plant, where 13 workers were killed in an underground explosion in 2001, in Brookwood, Albama., March 9, 2022. One of the longest coal miner strikes in U.S. history just passed the one-year mark, and some miners have picked up work at a nearby Amazon warehouse — the same one that is currently voting whether to unionize. (Audra Melton/The New York Times)

Less than 30 miles away is the Amazon warehouse in Bessemer, Alabama, a building that could encompass 14 football fields and employs more than 6,000 people. The workers there have recently voted for a second time on whether to form a union.

A previous election last spring ended in a defeat for the union by a wide margin. The most recent results now hinge on a series of disputed ballots that will be reviewed in the coming weeks, but the contest is closer than many anticipated. On Friday, organized labor scored a surprising victory as workers at an Amazon facility on Staten Island voted to unionize.

It is a stark tableau of the American economy: coal miners dug in on a contract dispute in a diminished industry, and low-wage workers seeking more leverage at a high-tech company whose growth seems limitless.

Forming a union is a significant step, but maintaining a strike for 365 days requires a measure of solidarity that seems difficult to muster in a deeply divided society. The miners are a mix of Trump supporters and Biden voters, Black workers from Birmingham and white workers from rural towns near the mine. They have supported one another with food donations and camaraderie during a year on the picket line.

On most days, instead of getting up to start his shift as an operator in the mine’s control room, Wright heads to the picket line or to a food pantry to load his pickup truck with donated groceries to bring to the miners and their families.

Curtis Turner, president United Mine Workers of America Local 2427, on a strike picket line near an entrance to the Warrior Met coal mine in Brookwood, Alabama, March 9, 2022. One of the longest coal miner strikes in U.S. history just passed the one-year mark, and some miners have picked up work at a nearby Amazon warehouse — the same one that is currently voting whether to unionize. (Audra Melton/The New York Times)

“Coal mining is like a brotherhood, like the military,” said Curtis Turner, president of Local 2427 of the United Mine Workers of America, which represents the maintenance workers at the mine. “They would do anything for each other.”

Still, the efficacy of the strike is not clear. Even as the mine operates at a reduced capacity, Warrior Met Coal is generating strong profits, and its stock price has soared 125% since the strike began.

Even with the union’s support — the miners are paid $800 by the union every two weeks — many have had to get second jobs.

A few have taken jobs at Amazon in Bessemer, including Wright, who works the overnight shift, sorting items to be shipped around the South.

He knows that coal mining will always pay more because of the danger of the work. But when he encourages his new warehouse colleagues to vote for a union, he makes the case that a union could help new industries like e-commerce start to catch up.