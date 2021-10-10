A year after ‘defund,’ police departments across the US get their money back

DALLAS — The demonstrators came at night, chanting and blowing whistles outside the home of Mayor Eric Johnson, protesting in occasionally personal terms his staunch refusal to cut funding to the Dallas Police Department.

“Defund! Reclaim! Reinvest!” about two dozen people called out from the darkened Dallas street. A few weeks later, the police chief resigned over her handling of large-scale protests. Then the City Council voted to cut how much money the department could use on overtime and hiring new officers.

That was last year.

This year has been very different.

In cities across the U.S., police departments are getting their money back. From New York to Los Angeles, departments that saw their funding targeted amid nationwide protests over the killing of George Floyd last year have watched as local leaders voted for increases in police spending, with an additional $200 million allocated to the New York Police Department and a 3% boost given to the Los Angeles force.

The abrupt reversals have come in response to rising levels of crime in major cities last year, the exodus of officers from departments large and small and political pressures. After slashing police spending last year, Austin, Texas, restored the department’s budget and raised it to new heights. Burlington, Vermont, the city that Sen. Bernie Sanders once led as mayor, went from cutting its police budget to approving $10,000 bonuses for officers to stay on the job.

But perhaps nowhere has the contrast been as stark as in Dallas, where Johnson not only proposed to restore money to the department but also moved to increase the number of officers on the street, writing over the summer that “Dallas needs more police officers.”

“Dallas stands out for the amount of investment that the local government is putting into the department,” said Laura Cooper, executive director of the Major Cities Chiefs Association.

After the mayor proposed increasing funding, no protests followed. When the council backed a budget that restored many of the cuts made last year, few came to the public hearing, and even fewer spoke against the plan, which included the hiring of 250 officers. It passed with little fanfare last month.

In prioritizing public safety, Johnson, a Democrat, had drawn a connection between his approach and that of other Black leaders, like Eric Adams, the Democratic mayoral nominee in New York, who see police as a necessary part of helping neighborhoods racked by crime. And he has drawn on his experience growing up in Black neighborhoods of Dallas.

“As an African American male who came of age in the 1990s, I remember a lot of people whose lives were devastated by violence,” Johnson said during an interview in Dallas City Hall. “I don’t want to go back there.”

To combat a rise in violent crime last year — with homicides up 25% to 252, the highest point in two decades — Dallas has embarked on an old-school approach: “hot spot” policing. The strategy, which relies on the idea that a small number of places contain a large amount of a city’s crime, has been tried and tested around the country for decades. Criminologists have found that it works to reduce crime in the areas identified as problematic.

So far in Dallas, the number of recorded homicides has declined slightly, and overall violent crime is down about 6% from this time last year. But the hot spot approach remains a point of tension.

“Hot spot policing is a polarizing subject, particularly in communities of color,” said Chief Eddie Garcia, who took over the Dallas department this year and developed the hot spot plan with outside researchers. “Nothing was working — we’re on to something that seems to be working.”

At the Kingz of Cutz barbershop in South Dallas, a predominantly Black neighborhood where assaults and robberies have been an issue, Gerard Claiborne, 49, was well aware of the idea and worried about its application.

“When you talk about hot spots, these are still minority communities,” said Claiborne, who is Black, as he waited for a customer. “I can’t say his plan won’t work. But it’s a bigger fix that’s needed.” For a start, he wanted to see more training of officers, he said.

The barbershop was a site of mourning after its owner was shot and killed two years ago. More recently, it has become a place where police officers hold occasional informal meetings with local residents. On a recent visit, the commander for the area, Deputy Chief Osama Ismail, sat for a trim and a straight-razor shave while Lt. Leroy Quigg talked football with a customer.

“They’re trying to close that gap and humanize the department,” Claiborne said. “It’s something that should have happened decades ago.”