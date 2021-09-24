Jim and Cathy Franchetti’s daughters are now adults. But when the girls were growing up, they often hosted friends at their house high up on Los Alamos Road, a few miles northeast of Santa Rosa. Horses grazed the family’s 11-acre spread. Both Katie and Jennie were avid riders. A sleepover at the Franchettis usually came with the chance to ride a horse.

There was a catch:

A number of parents were reluctant to drive up that dark, winding road, with its white-knuckle sections of steep drop-offs with no guardrail. So Jim or Cathy would have to drive down the mountain and pick up the friends, then drop them off after the sleepover.

“That got a little old,” said Jim, with a smile, even as he acknowledged “there were nights when the clouds came in, and you couldn’t see the edge of the road.”

But it wasn’t fog that made the drive dangerous on the night of Sept. 27, 2020. The Glass fire had arrived at the Franchetti’s doorstep. Sparked early that morning some 7 miles away and fed by high winds and decades of dry, unburned timber, it came marauding up the west flanks of the Napa Valley and into Sonoma County.

A year after the fire, the recovery is still in its early stages for many property owners along Los Alamos. Driving up this sometimes perilous route, one is greeted by the sight of vacant lots, their concrete foundations scraped clean, with no sign of construction. These residents, who pride themselves on their pluck and self-reliance, are nowhere near getting back home.

By the time it was 100% contained, 23 days later, the Glass fire had charred 67,484 acres and destroyed 646 single and multifamily homes and 356 commercial buildings. Of those razed homes, 338 were in Sonoma County.

The Glass fire wrought a fearful amount of destruction up and down Los Alamos, leveling roughly 80 homes along its menacing switchbacks, and the smaller byways branching out from it, many of them private, narrow and hard for first responders to reach.

An injured fawn seeks refuge in what remains of a home destroyed by the Glass fire on Los Alamos Road on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

On their own

One reason for the slow pace of the recovery: “Out here you’ve got to do all your own infrastructure,” said Debby Epstein. She and her husband, Mel, lost their house on Cougar Lane, a private road that branches off Los Alamos. In this unincorporated part of the county, “everybody’s gotta do their own wells, their own septic systems” — which were often damaged or destroyed by the fire.

County Supervisor Susan Gorin, who lost her east Santa Rosa home in the 2017 Nuns fire, is unsurprised by the plodding pace of the recovery up and down Los Alamos, which lies in her district. Coffey Park and Larkfield Estates, neighborhoods which rebounded with remarkable swiftness following the Tubbs fire four years ago, “were exceptions to the rule that rebuilding is a very long journey,” said Gorin, who sees herself as a case in point. “I just moved into my rebuild two weeks ago.”

Even if a home is connected to city water — most of the burned houses along Los Alamos weren’t — if the owner is uninsured or underinsured, or elderly and struggling with the challenge of rebuilding, it’s generally going to take 2 to 4 years to navigate this maze, Gorin believes.

“It’ll be 50 years before it looks anything like it did before this place burned. We’re gonna be looking at a lot of black for a long time.” ― Jim Franchetti

Nor has it helped, noted Franchetti, that Glass fire survivors have been trying to rebuild during a pandemic, subject to shortages of supplies and subcontractors, often leaving messages for employees at government offices, rather than getting actual humans on the phone. Some of his and Eppstein’s neighbors are still wrangling with insurance companies. Others aren’t coming back at all.

The fire was “pretty traumatic for some people,” said Franchetti, gazing at ridgelines bristling with thousands of charred, skeletal Douglas firs. “It’ll be 50 years before it looks anything like it did before this place burned.

“We’re gonna be looking at a lot of black for a long time.”

Not that he’s going anywhere.

The Franchettis have been up there for 46 years. As it is for many on Los Alamos, the remoteness is one of the main attractions. Even though Santa Rosa is just 4 miles away, “You have no city lights,” he said. “You can really see the stars at night.”

“Most of us up here are pretty resilient,” he added. “You have to be. When a tree falls across the road in a windstorm, we don’t wait for the county.”