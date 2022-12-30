It’s been a year – figuratively, for sure, but also literally, it’s been a year of the “In Your Corner” column at the Press Democrat.

This new watchdog column has aimed to put investigative reporting to work for residents and our readers, and since its launch in January 2022, we’ve tackled everything from constant power outages in rural Santa Rosa and recycling center closures to firefighter response fees and the broader impacts of the local spread of crisis pregnancy centers.

I write for a living, but it’s difficult to put into words how grateful I am for the opportunity to join the community here in Sonoma County, talk to so many of you, hear your stories and concerns and do my small part to get answers to your questions, expose problems, find solutions and bring awareness to the issues you’ve raised.

I’ve received hundreds of emails, calls and tips that have guided my more than 75 columns so far.

I’m more convinced than ever of the need and ability for local journalism to operate as a vital public service and a tool to empower people to advocate for the changes they want to see, whatever those may be.

The overwhelming response and engagement I’ve received makes me think you agree.

“Our neighborhood was not aware of others with similar issues...so your article was appreciated,” one reader wrote in about a column on utility service troubles.

“I really appreciate you being in our corner,” another kind reader wrote.

I deeply value the feedback, telling me what I got right or what I missed. It deepens my understanding of the many topics I’m lucky to get to explore and shapes my future coverage.

With your help, I’ve dived deep into issues that are top of mind for many readers to help you navigate complex and shifting webs of housing policies, the forces behind sky high gas prices and utility bills, scam and fraud attempts and beleaguered local rebuild permitting processes.

Importantly, I’ve also had the chance to work with a colleague, Andrew Graham, to report extensively on the Fire Victim Trust created out of PG&E’s bankruptcy to compensate wildfire victims.

Keeping tabs and asking questions about the progress, hold ups and challenges to fairly paying fire survivors who’ve waited years to rebuild their lives is a crucial means to accountability and an effort we will keep up in the new year.

An essential goal of this column, too, has been to expose the many ways officials’ decisions behind closed doors, tiny details hidden in dense policy or a single line of county code can have real and lasting impacts on everyday life.

Look no further than this year’s stories about a neighborhood’s fight against a private shooting range, an ultimately thwarted effort to roll back wildfire safety regulations or the controversial cannabis permitting process in Sonoma County.

Just as important as shining a light on problems is highlighting solutions, many of which come through grassroots efforts led by community members, to, for example, protect tenants’ rights or sustain affordable housing in mobile home parks.

Something I love about this column is the ability to provide concrete resources, tools or connections to people wanting to make a change.

It’s been a pleasure to see that play out from time to time, whether it’s through helping readers sign up for free internet, connecting would-be community advocates to others doing the work or hearing that companies are suddenly taking long awaited action to clean up worrisome old utility poles and equipment around town.

In 2023, I plan to keep at it, revisiting some of this year’s topics, exploring new ones and letting you, who knows best what matters most to the community, guide what’s to come.

This is a column for you. So, please continue to call, email, tweet and Facebook message with concerns, questions, hunches, tips, feedback or just to connect.

I promise to always be in your corner.

“In Your Corner” is a column that puts watchdog reporting to work for the community. If you have a concern, a tip, or a hunch, you can reach “In Your Corner” Columnist Marisa Endicott at 707-521-5470 or marisa.endicott@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @InYourCornerTPD and Facebook @InYourCornerTPD.