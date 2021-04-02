Abandoned kittens rescued from Ukiah-area front porch

Three abandoned kittens trapped underneath a front porch in the Ukiah area were rescued Thursday by animal control officers and firefighters, according to a Facebook post from the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office.

Animal Control officers from the sheriff’s office arrived at the home after receiving a call that the kittens were stuck underneath the porch and in poor condition. At first, they didn’t have the right tools and weren’t able to reach the kittens where they were located underneath the home.

Ukiah Valley Fire Authority personnel, who were already in the area, arrived at the scene after they finished an unrelated call. They were able to reach the kittens and rescue them.

“Without the assistance of the fire personnel, the kittens would have certainly died without being rescued,” the post reads. “The kittens were transported to the Ukiah Animal Shelter where staff identified a foster family for the kittens.”