Tuesday morning’s 6.4 magnitude earthquake in Humboldt Country is garnering national attention, including ABC News Live, which interviewed Press Democrat photographer Kent Porter over the phone as part of its televised coverage.

Watch the interview at abcn.ws/3WgPPbp, beginning at the video’s 4:02 mark.

The interview first ran at noon Tuesday on ABC News Live, the digital streaming news channel from ABC Network News. Porter described “a lot of damage“ to homes, including news of a couple from Chico who recently moved to Rio Dell and who’s home shifted off its foundation during the early morning earthquake.

“It’s a real mess, here,” Porter said on the phone during the interview. ABC News Live also ran photos and videos that Porter captured in Humboldt County.

I’m in Rio Dell, just south of Ferndale, can confirm structural damage to this home, from the 6.4 earthquake in Northern California. @NorthBayNews pic.twitter.com/gyZKmenIi2 — Kent Porter (@kentphotos) December 20, 2022

The magnitude 6.4 earthquake occurred at 2:34 a.m. near Ferndale, a small community about about 169 miles northwest of Santa Rosa and close to the Pacific coast. The epicenter was just offshore at a depth of about 10 miles. Numerous aftershocks followed.

ABC News Live streams live on abcnews.com, Hulu, YouTube, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Samsung Smart TV and on the free ABC News App.