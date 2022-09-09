Aboard the Royal Yacht with Queen Elizabeth II in San Francisco — and at a loss for words

In early 1983, I received an engraved invitation from Her Majesty the Queen.

Elizabeth II was holding a reception aboard the H.M.Y. Britannia, then anchored in San Francisco Bay while on a whirlwind state visit to California.

Unlike her 16th century predecessor Elizabeth I, who often traveled with a retinue of over a thousand, this was to be a small event of about 250 California dignitaries, including President and Mrs. Reagan, Gov. George Deukmejian, and a group of Congress members, of which I was one.

Although as an American I had never personally decided whether having a Queen was a good thing, I was excited to meet Her Majesty, and to see the Britannia. I bought a tuxedo, as this was definitely black tie territory. I also got a copy of Emily Post’s book on manners as I vaguely knew there were special rules with the Queen.

On the beautiful evening of the reception, we were ferried over to the gleaming Royal Yacht. We were joined by a protocol officer who mentioned some of the rules while approaching royalty. As part of a reception line, each of us would be introduced to the Queen. If she put out her hand, we could shake it very lightly. Otherwise, one would not stick out his hand first. If she initiated a conversation, you would be responsive but not much more (such as entering into a political discussion or any extended conversation for that matter.)

And certainly, don’t touch the Queen, like grabbing her arm or giving her a hug.

With this tutorial, we we’re escorted into the Royal Drawing Room, a magnificent venue where we joined the reception line. I nervously awaited my turn.

I watched Her Majesty being formal but friendly with the guests, talking softly, smiling, extending her hand. She spent a bit of time talking with the congressman immediately in front of me.

Before I knew it, I heard the protocol officer announce, “Your Majesty, Congressman Douglas Bosco.”

I was gently moved in front of the Queen. I don’t know if by this time she was exhausted, but she did nothing! She just stood there. She didn’t put out her hand, so I didn’t put mine out, either. She didn’t start a conversation, nor did I. I certainly didn’t touch her arm or give her a hug. We just stared at each other.

I do recall looking into her light blue eyes, and allowing my eyes to notice the incredible bejeweled tiara she was wearing. If I had seen those rubies and emeralds on anyone else I would think they were costume material.

After what seemed like an eternity of awkward silence, I was nudged along down the line, toward Prince Phillip and President Reagan, who were quite a bit more responsive.

Later on during the party, I was having a cocktail with a few of my buddies in Congress, laughing about my tepid reception with Her Highness. All of a sudden, she came across the room and joined us. She was smiling, talkative, gracious. When she learned I represented the North Coast she asked about the giant redwoods and said she would love to come back and see them.

Of course, I extended an invitation.

With the passing of Elizabeth II, the world has lost an enduring figurehead.

Centuries ago, Elizabeth I used the Latin “Semper Idem” as her motto. It means “always the same.” Centuries later, her namesake successor showed us that in the ever-changing, often calamitous world we have created, there is a need for dignity, for courtesy, for steadiness, for rock-hard sameness.

The world does need a Queen.

Douglas Bosco is a Santa Rosa attorney and chair of the California Coastal Conservancy. He represented California’s North Coast in Congress from 1983 to 1991 and served in the California State Assembly from 1978 to 1982. He is an investor in Sonoma Media Investments, parent company of The Press Democrat.