Abortion rights are still protected in California, but access to crucial information about pregnancy options isn’t

Crisis pregnancy centers provide free services but often dole out misleading information to those making a life-changing choice

It finally happened.

Friday morning, the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, and life is changed for millions of people. The constitutional right to abortion is no longer ensured nationwide. Americans in more than half the states could see their access banned or severely limited. In the 13 states with trigger bans, it will happen within hours or days.

The truth is abortion won’t soon be curtailed in California. In 2022, lawmakers have introduced more than a dozen bills to strengthen and expand reproductive rights.

A proposed amendment to the state constitution enshrining the right to contraception and abortion cleared the senate this week and could be on the November ballot. In March, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed legislation barring insurers from charging out-of-pockets costs for abortion services.

Other bills would provide funding to improve inequitable access and protect out-of-state patients seeking legal abortions (and the medical providers who perform them).

But, living in a state where protections are prioritized doesn’t mean that seeking reproductive care is easy or clear or an equal experience for all, especially when it comes to abortion.

In weighing such a major decision, it couldn’t be more crucial to have correct and complete information— about the options, the process, the aftermath.

That isn’t always the case for women visiting crisis pregnancy centers — free or low-cost facilities that offer some reproductive and prenatal care but ultimately aim to steer people away from abortion.

While abortion clinics have dwindled, religious and anti-abortion groups have spearheaded a massive nationwide expansion of these organizations, also called pregnancy care or resource centers.

Not all crisis pregnancy centers can be painted with the same brush. Some do provide (limited) free care, including pregnancy tests, and material support, such as diapers and formula, that can be otherwise out of reach.

But, the data is clear that these centers frequently provide misleading and incomplete information to patients who are often in a desperate situation.

A recent study by the Alliance, a national coalition of gender-focused law and policy groups, found that 66% of California’s crisis pregnancy centers “make false or biased medical claims, especially about pregnancy and abortion.”

Common misleading claims include touting unproven links between abortion and everything from pre-term birth, infertility and breast cancer to “increased promiscuity.”

Another report from national pro-choice nonprofit NARAL Pro-Choice America -- formerly known as the National Association for the Repeal of Abortion Laws -- found that a majority of crisis pregnancy centers in California in a survey touted unproven connections between abortions and increased risk of breast cancer, infertility and mental health issues.

The track record of these centers pressuring or shaming pregnant women toward parenting or adoption is well-documented.

The website of one nationwide network of crisis pregnancy centers ominously tells visitors: “What abortion clinics don’t tell you is that they profit off your decision.”

And, by the way, “you may not need an abortion,” the organization claims, since one in four pregnancies will end “NATURALLY” by miscarriage.

Still, the NARAL study found 70% of the facilities said they provided unbiased counseling, and only 20% clearly identified themselves as anti-choice organizations.

At the same time, these centers are often positioned as reproductive health clinics, even setting up shop near health facilities with abortion services. This can be misleading.

According to the Alliance analysis, only 10 percent of California’s crisis pregnancy centers provide prenatal or preventive health care, and only 30% had sexually transmitted infection-related services. (Only one center had contraceptive care.)

In fact, only a quarter have a physician and one-third have a registered nurse associated with their staff.

And, while crisis pregnancy centers increasingly have ultrasound services, these are commonly non-diagnostic or “keepsake” ultrasounds, which provide little information about the health of a fetus and are considered an “unapproved use of a medical device” by the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, American Institute of Ultrasound in Medicine, and the Food and Drug Administration.

I only needed to scroll through the websites of the several such centers that have been located in and around Sonoma County to see this for myself.