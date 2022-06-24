Subscribe

Abortion rights supporters plan to rally Friday evening at Old Courthouse Square

ELENA NEALE-SACKS
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
June 24, 2022, 3:49PM
Local advocacy groups are organizing a 5 p.m. rally Friday in support of reproductive rights at Old Courthouse Square in downtown Santa Rosa.

The rally is a response to the Supreme Court decision this morning that overturned Roe v. Wade, the landmark case that legalized abortion in the United States in 1973.

Pat Sabo, chair of the Sonoma County Democratic Party, said Friday she’s experienced a whirlwind of emotions, from a tearful breakdown to livid frustration. “I probably put every truck driver I’ve met in my life to shame,” she said, referring to the amount of cursing she’s done today.

The high court’s decision opens the door for statewide abortion bans. Abortion is legal in California, and the state is pursuing additional safeguards, including a proposed constitutional amendment that would go before voters.

The 6-3 Supreme Court decision, on the other hand, “not only overturns individuals’ right to reproduction rights, but it looks to put the rights at risk of many individuals that have been marginalized,” said Leslie Graves, Sonoma County Democratic Party member and local Women’s March organizer.

The ACLU of Northern California called Thursday for rallies at courthouses across the nation in anticipation of Friday’s Supreme Court decision. Members of the Sonoma County Democratic Party, Sonoma County Indivisible, Petaluma Indivisible, the Peace and Justice Center, and Sonoma County Pride are all expected to be present.

“We will be there in numbers,” Sabo said. “We’re going to stay peaceful, respectful, but you have every right to express your anger.”

A previously scheduled performance at Old Courthouse Square featuring Sonoma County Pomo Dancers will be rescheduled, according to Graves.

You can reach Staff Writer Elena Neale-Sacks at elena.neale-sacks@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @elenaneale17.

