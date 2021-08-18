About 6,000 students in Cotati-Rohnert Park schools kick off new year

Five minutes before first period was set to begin on the first day of school at Rancho Cotate High School, Yhareth Gomez and Ashley Juarez were standing in a line of students, waiting to complete a self-screening for COVID symptoms.

Gomez was tired, she said. Juarez said she was nervous. Still, both expressed their excitement. They were unused to a first day that involved wearing masks, but the prospect of getting back to campus sports and meeting new people buoyed them as they waited.

Nearly all of Rancho Cotate’s approximately 1,600 students returned to campus Tuesday for the start of the new school year, according to Principal Louis Ganzler. Across the Cotati-Rohnert Park Unified School District, the return to school involved about 6,000 students, while the Petaluma, Two Rock Union and Oak Grove Union school districts also began their new academic years.

At Rancho, the biggest hitch of the day was evident in the line where Gomez, Juarez and dozens of other students were stuck waiting well into first period. Ganzler said a technical glitch with an information system called PowerSchool had wound up preventing many students from logging in. Students had to be helped by staff members who could provide a copy of their schedule and a campus map.

“It’s not been the smooth start I was hoping for,” Ganzler said. But after the initial login issue was resolved, he said he did not expect the problem would recur.

Students’ confusion about how to complete their COVID screening also contributed to the long lines. Those who can access an app called CrisisGo from their phones can fill out the assessment each morning before they set foot on campus. For those who need help accessing the digital screening, the school has set up iPads near the main office.

Color guard coach Daniela Hernandez, right, and senior Stephanie Alcala walk past a line of students trying to check in on the first day of class at Rancho Cotate High School in Rohnert Park on Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021. (Beth Schlanker/The Press Democrat)

Once students reached their classes, though, the sense of a new chapter unfolding took hold. The campus quieted while inside classrooms, teachers called roll, led icebreaker activities and even a brief campus tour.

John Anderson, a longtime teacher and coach at Rancho Cotate, said students in his first period U.S. History class were somewhat reserved.

“After another two or three days, then their personalities will start coming out, which is the fun part,” he said.

Sophia Corbett, who teaches dance and yoga, said she was so glad to see students’ faces again and interact in person.

“That’s why I teach,” she said.

Corbett said she knew her students were struggling during much of last year with online classes. While she tried to check in with them and refer them to counseling services if needed, “there’s only so much you can do online.”

“I felt helpless in many ways to connect with students in the ways they needed,” she said. This year, like many teachers, she will focus heavily on building relationships with students, ensuring they’re whole.

Rancho Cotate has established a weekly mental health check-in, Ganzler said, to try to stay aware of how students are feeling and whether they could benefit from interventions. Each week during second period, students will be asked to identify how they’re feeling: positive, neutral or negative. If they select either of the other two, their teacher or a guidance counselor will follow up with them, Ganzler said.

Cotati-Rohnert Park this year also created an assistant director position focused on student and family wellness. The assistant director is responsible for the planning, development, organization, management, direction and implementation of all aspects of the social emotional learning and health programs for the district, according to Superintendent Mayra Perez.

Campus supervisor Judy Salgado directs Sarah Olguin, 16, right, how to get to class on the first day of school at Rancho Cotate High School in Rohnert Park on Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021. (Beth Schlanker/The Press Democrat)

Keeping students well fed is another piece in supporting their health this year. Rancho Cotate is offering free breakfast and lunch to all students, supported by funding from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Next school year, Prop 98 funds will begin to be used to reimburse districts to provide universal meals.

Cafeteria manager Tonya Grey offered breakfast to students as they walked to their first period classes.

“Last year we just had to hand them food in their cars,” she said. “It wasn’t very personal.”

Now, cafeteria workers will serve hot lunches again, but students will eat outside for extra precaution against spread of the virus, Grey said.

As the final few dozen students waited in line for their schedules and screenings Tuesday, a staff member approached the queue to verify each person was waiting in the correct line, or that they needed to be waiting at all.

“Are you here for your schedule? That’s what this line is for,” he told the students.

“I’m trying to do the screening,” one teen responded. The staff member reminded him he could access that on his phone and that he could leave the line.

“Now go to class!” he said.

