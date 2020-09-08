'Absolutely reckless and selfish': San Francisco mayor admonishes Burning Man crowds at Ocean Beach

A crowd of over a thousand people gathered at Ocean Beach on Saturday night to celebrate what would have been the 34th year of Burning Man, leading Mayor London Breed to shut down all parking lots in the area for the remainder of the weekend.

"This was absolutely reckless and selfish," Breed tweeted on Sunday morning. "You are not celebrating. You are putting people's lives at risk. You are putting our progress at risk. No one is immune from spreading the virus."

Loud music and flickering colored lights emanated from the shore, where the crowd was seen partying that evening. Multiple prohibited bonfires dotted the sand in spite of a Spare the Air alert, which was issued as a result of the heat wave and is in effect through Monday.

That same evening, a smaller crowd also appeared to gather at Baker Beach, where Burning Man was first celebrated in 1986. Though the festival was cancelled this year as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, hundreds of others also congregated to Black Rock Desert in Nevada over the weekend. The Bureau of Land Management said it would allow participants to stay there over the weekend as long as they followed social distancing guidelines as well as typical camping regulations.

"We've heard people may return tonight. Don't do it," Breed continued. "We will be closing the parking lots at Ocean Beach. Law enforcement will be patrolling. We know people love Burning Man & people want to get together this weekend. But we all need to do our part. Stay home, stay safe."

On Sunday morning, the Golden Gate National Park Service confirmed both Ocean and Stinson beaches were at capacity by 11 a.m. and therefore closed to the public.

There are 9,915 total reported coronavirus cases in San Francisco.

Amanda Bartlett is an SFGATE culture reporter. Email: amanda.bartlett@sfgate.com -- Twitter: @byabartlett