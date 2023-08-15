The 32nd Annual Cotati Accordion Festival at La Plaza Park this weekend will come with some road closures and detours, the city of Cotati said.

Roads will close Friday at 10 a.m. and reopen Monday at 10 a.m. according to a Monday advisory from the city.

The two-day event will run from 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The annual festival will feature over 40 performers across multiple stages, vendors, food and drink. Tickets are still available on the festival’s website.

Here are the roads set to close:

– West Sierra Avenue between Old Redwood Highway and La Plaza

– La Plaza behind the park (between West Sierra Avenue and Old Redwood Highway)

– West Cotati between La Plaza and William/Olof streets

Detours will be available through Henry, Charles, Olof and William streets

Old Redwood Highway will remain open, except to turn onto West Sierra

Event parking is located at the Park & Ride lot on Redwood Drive, behind the 76 station and at the gravel lot at the SMART station on East Cotati Avenue. Downtown parking on Old Redwood Highway is also available but is limited to two hours.

The city urges people patience with changed traffic patterns and be extra aware of pedestrians in and around La Plaza Park and downtown.

For the full event schedule, go to pdne.ws/3DX0Hn9.