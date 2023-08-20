The crowd at Saturday’s opening day of this year’s Cotati Accordion Festival mostly wore the usual festival garb -- T-shirts, shorts, jeans, straw hats -- but the performers came dressed in everything from cowboy hats to lederhosen.

Still, there was a fan who strode through the La Plaza Park venue wearing a T-shirt that proclaimed, “I am proud to be Polish.” Another man wore a kilt.

Dedicated to the proposition that the accordion is not some quirky, odd instrument but has enjoyed worldwide popularity for the past couple of centuries, the festival produces the musical variety to prove its point.

There’s Louisiana Zydeco and there’s polka, as well as Mexican norteño and American cowboy versions of accordion music, with two main stages and a polka tent. And don’t be surprised to hear some yodeling.

One of the featured performers Saturday was Russian accordionist Elena Stenkina, who was exiled after criticizing her country’s invasion of Ukraine on social media and now lives in New Jersey, said Scott Goree, the festival’s executive director.

One of the younger performers at the event was Joey Manfredi, 17, of Santa Rosa, who helped open the festival Saturday morning as a part of the Maria Carillo Jazz Messengers.

“I’ve always been into more contemporary accordion music and this festival is a place where that can happen,” he said.

Longtime local accordion teacher Marjorie Konrad, enjoying the show from a picnic table, said she admires the festival for showcasing young performers.

“It’s helping keep the accordion alive,” she said.

The stage at the south end of the park has become a venue for younger performers, a tradition that began with buskers performing there spontaneously, Goree said.

Festival-goer Haven Bourque of Oakland, who said she’s been coming to the Cotati Accordion Festival for more than 25 years, stood at the south stage Saturday watching a band while she summarized her affection for the accordion.

“It anchors so much music that I care about,” she said. “Mostly, I like music played by real people that’s heartfelt.”

Founded in in 1991, the two-day event draws up to 4,500 music lovers every year and puts some 30 bands onstage. The festival enjoys strong community support with more than 30 sponsors and 150 community volunteers.

Among those volunteers are Rod Wagner and Judy Pineda, who both live nearby in Cotati.

“We work in the hospitality tent. We get to serve the musicians and the stagehands,” Wagner said. “It’s fun to do and we get in free. The music is such an amazing mix from all over the world, and it’s a friendly crowd.”

Pineda cited the polka tent as her favorite. “It’s fun to just go polka endlessly,” she said.

Early in the day Saturday, Sourdough Slim sang cowboy songs and yodeled while playing the accordion, with Robert Armstrong accompanying him on the musical saw, played with a bow.

That inspired a different kind of dancing, with couples doing what looked like a country two-step.

As with most popular festivals, there are booths selling all kinds of apparel, accessories and trinkets. Food choices range widely, from bratwurst to stuffed grape leaves to shrimp dumplings.

The Cotati Accordion Festival continues from 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday at La Plaza Park in Cotati. A one-day ticket costs $23 at the gate. For information, call 707-664-0444 or visit cotatifest.com.

