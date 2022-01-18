Active COVID-19 cases nears 20,000, four times last winter’s infections levels

For more stories about the coronavirus, go here .

To track coronavirus cases in Sonoma County, across California, the United States and around the world, go here .

For information about how to schedule a vaccine in Sonoma County, go here.

The official number of confirmed, active COVID-19 cases in Sonoma County has skyrocketed to 18,415 since late December, a tenfold increase since Christmas and four times the number of active infections during the peak of last year’s winter surge.

The actual number of county residents contracting the virus could be two to three times higher than that on the conservative side, said Dr. John Swartzberg, an infectious disease expert at UC Berkeley. A more “aggressive” estimate would be “five or more times,” he said.

Combine that with the number of COVID-19 exposures tied to each infection and the impact on a county of just under half a million people can be debilitating, Swartzberg said.

“These are enormous numbers,” he said. “That’s people who can’t go to school, can’t be a teacher, can’t go to work or be a nurse or doctor. It really cripples society.”

Last year, a far deadlier winter surge infected far fewer people than today’s omicron wave. The official number of active cases peaked at 5,377 on Jan. 24. The good news is that omicron is causing less severe illness than the delta mutation or earlier variants.

The bad news is that the sheer volume of infections and exposures is straining the local community and its economy, leading to near empty classrooms and staffing shortages as students and workers stay home to isolate if they test positive and quarantine if they are exposed.

It’s a direct pandemic-era fallout that is separate from that the public health order issued last week that bans large indoor and outdoor gatherings, as well as the appeal for local residents to stay home as much as possible, except for work or school, and going to the grocery store or a doctor’s office.

Peter Rumble, CEO of the Santa Rosa Metro Chamber, said today’s public health measures and bench marks may be overkill for a coronavirus strain that is causing less severe illness. Rumble called for a re-examination of current pandemic mitigation measures, one that is more “nuanced” and focuses on those who are at highest risk — the unvaccinated and those with compromised health.

“We have alarming numbers of positive cases but that means something that is quite different from before,” he said. “We’re in a completely different ballgame right.”

Though omicron is believed to cause less severe illness, the current number of COVID-19 hospitalizations, 88 as of Monday, is just under what it was when the pandemic peaked last winter. That’s because omicron is causing so many more infections — a small share of a very large number is still a large number.

The pandemic has claimed 426 lives since it began nearly two years ago.

You can reach Staff Writer Martin Espinoza at 707-521-5213 or martin.espinoza@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @pressreno.