Active shooter training at Rancho Cotate High School Thursday
Public safety officers in Rohnert Park are engaging in active shooter training exercises Thursday at Rancho Cotate High School, Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety officials said in an early morning Nixle alert.
The public is asked to stay away from the campus at 5450 Snyder Lane for the day while the training is going on.
The training poses “no threat or impact” to the community, authorities said.
