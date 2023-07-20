Active shooter training at Rancho Cotate High School Thursday

The training poses “no threat or impact” to the community, authorities said.|
CHARLES SWANSON
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
July 20, 2023, 10:31AM
Updated 7 hours ago

Public safety officers in Rohnert Park are engaging in active shooter training exercises Thursday at Rancho Cotate High School, Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety officials said in an early morning Nixle alert.

The public is asked to stay away from the campus at 5450 Snyder Lane for the day while the training is going on.

The training poses “no threat or impact” to the community, authorities said.

