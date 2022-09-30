Subscribe

Active shooter training exercises set for Sunday at Analy High School in Sebastopol

PHIL BARBER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
September 30, 2022, 3:54PM
The Sebastopol Police Department will host a multiagency training exercise in active shooter response throughout the day Sunday at Analy High School.

Members of the public can expect to see armed law enforcement personnel and emergency vehicles, and will likely hear simulated gunfire and loud banging sounds in the area until training is complete, according to a city of Sebastopol news release.

Organizers emphasize there is no threat to students, staff or the community.

Most areas of the campus will be closed to the public during the exercises.

The training is a collaborative effort between Sebastopol Police Department and the West Sonoma County Union High School District. These efforts provide an additional level of preparedness to the training that first responders and school staff undergo on a regular basis, the city said in its release.

Members of multiple Sonoma County law enforcement agencies will join Sebastopol police for the exercises.

