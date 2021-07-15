Activist arrested in Santa Rosa vandalism cases bought pig’s blood hours before crimes, police say in court records

A phone number used to place an order for 5 gallons of pig’s blood at a Santa Rosa butcher shop was among the clues that led police to arrest five people in the vandalism of the former home of an ex-Santa Rosa cop who testified as a defense witness in the Derek Chauvin trial, court records reveal.

The number, found on a Sonoma County Meat Company receipt, was eventually traced to Kristen Aumoithe, a local Black Lives Matter activist and one of the suspects in the case, search warrant documents obtained by The Press Democrat show.

The purchase was made about 10 hours before Santa Rosa police officers were sent to investigate a 3 a.m. report on April 17 that a group of people had splattered pig’s blood on a home along Country Manor Drive just off Guerneville Road, according to the documents.

The five also are suspected in the vandalism of the “Agraria” hand sculpture in downtown Santa Rosa, which was found covered in pig’s blood later that morning.

And, in a subsequent search of Aumoithe’s home on May 11, the day of her arrest, police allege text and audio messages retrieved from her computer further connect her to the vandalism.

“I just picked up the blood, the butchers were a whole bunch of younger curious people, and they were like, what are, watcha doin?” Aumoithe said in an audio message, according to police.

And in a text message that was sent the evening after the vandalism occurred, which police attribute to Aumoithe, she says: “They put it on the f**king house” and then “I thought they were gonna pour it on the ground by the head or something.”

The court documents, first made public by the San Francisco Chronicle, provide greater insight into the Santa Rosa Police Department’s investigation of the dual vandalism cases — one of which police initially described as a failed attempt at targeting a former Santa Rosa police officer.

About four days before the incident at his onetime home, that former officer, Barry Brodd, had testified as an expert witness for the defense team representing Chauvin, the ex-Minneapolis police officer who was later convicted of killing George Floyd, police said.

Police additionally petitioned a judge to search the belongings of two other women arrested on the same day as Aumoithe, whose lawyer on Wednesday maintained her innocence.

Investigators linked Aumoithe’s roommate, Rowan Dalbey, to the case after learning that the two lived together and because of Aumoithe’s suspected purchase of the pig’s blood, the statement of probable cause for the search warrant shows.

Amber Lucas, a local wine influencer, is identified by police as a person who exchanged text and audio messages with Aumoithe before and after the vandalism reports were made.

According to court documents, Aumoithe sent texts that allegedly detail a plan that involved participants wearing “backpacks with the blood” who would at some point “toss the containers into a mall dumpster.” Lucas, court records allege, responded to these messages, “Perfect.”

“Umm, is it lame to admit I’m a little scared?” another message attributed to Lucas in the court document shows, reportedly sent after both women agreed they thought the pig’s blood would be poured on the ground near the Country Manor Drive home.

Information about the remaining defendants, Santa Rosa residents Christina Henry and Colin Metcalfe, was not included in the documents obtained by The Press Democrat.

Both were taken into custody on May 25 outside Henry’s home on Healdsburg Avenue, where police also issued a search warrant. Neither Henry nor Metcalfe, nor their legal counsel, could be reached for comment Wednesday.

As of Wednesday afternoon, no charges had been filed against any of the suspects and the case was still under review by the Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office, Chief Deputy District Attorney Brian Staebell said.

Vincent Barrientos, Aumoithe’s lawyer, called the information included in the search warrant “cherry picked” and maintained that his client had not committed a crime.

When asked about the portion of the search warrant that attributed the comment “I thought they were gonna pour it on the ground by the head or something” to Aumoithe, Barrientos read that to indicate that the sender “had nothing to do with the house.”

“From a legal standpoint, I’m not concerned about this search warrant,” Barrientos said.“ I’m not concerned about the arrest. No legal charges have been filed yet. We might not even have a case.”

Tony Serra, a prominent San Francisco civil rights attorney who is representing Dalbey, said he believes police have a weak case against his client.

Nothing in the search warrant documents indicates she participated in the vandalism at the house or the sculpture, he said, though he added he won’t receive any of the evidence in the case until charges are filed.

“They may not even charge!” Serra said of prosecutors.

A lawyer representing Lucas did not return phone calls and an email seeking comment Wednesday.

You can reach Staff Writer Nashelly Chavez at 707-521-5203 or nashelly.chavez@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @nashellytweets.