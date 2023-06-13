Activist group with criminal cases pending against members in Sonoma County overtakes Petaluma Poultry facility
A Berkeley-based animal activist group has claimed responsibility for a large protest outside a Petaluma poultry processing plant early Tuesday during which at least 17 chickens were taken from the facility.
A statement from the group, Direct Action Everywhere, said about 200 protesters showed up about 2 a.m. Tuesday to Petaluma Poultry on Lakeville Highway, a subsidiary of Perdue Farms Inc. Protesters took “nonviolent direct action” by “rescuing” 18 chickens from a slaughterhouse and two transport trucks at the facility.
The group was protesting the “unnecessary cruelty” they believed animals experience inside the facility.
The Petaluma Police Department, which is overseeing an investigation into the matter, has not returned requests for comment and did not confirm if any of the protesters had illegally trespassed into the facility.
Direct Action Everywhere is known for its drastic measures in animal protections around the North Bay. At least three of its members are currently waiting to appear in Sonoma County Superior Court on burglary charges related to demonstrations at two sites: Sunrise Farms, northwest of Petaluma on Liberty Road, on May 29, 2018; and Reichardt Duck Farm, west of Petaluma, on June 3, 2019.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
