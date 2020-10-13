Activist Linda Evans to speak on Sonoma County law enforcement ballot measure

Linda Evans, a radical activist who served 16 years in federal prison, will discuss Sonoma County’s law enforcement oversight measure Tuesday night at a forum sponsored by Congregation Shomrei Torah.

Evans, who was affiliated with Students for a Democratic Society and the Weathermen, was sentenced to 40 years in prison in 1987. Her term was commuted to 16 years by outgoing President Bill Clinton in 2001.

Now a prison reform advocate, Evans will discuss the Evelyn Cheatham Effective IOLERO Ordinance placed on the Nov. 3 ballot by the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors.

Measure P, which would increase the authority and funding of the county’s law enforcement auditor’s office, drew public criticism from Sheriff Mark Essick.

Evans will also discuss state Propositions 17 and 20 dealing with criminal justice.

Jeremy Brott, a Bennett Valley Union School District board member, will discuss Propositions 15 and 16, which would boost property taxes for schools and local government and restore affirmative action programs, respectively.

The forum, presented on Zoom at 7 p.m. Thursday, in sponsored by the Social Action Committee of Santa Rosa’s Congregation Shomrei Torah.

It is free and open to the public, with pre-registration required at zoom.us/meeting/register/tJUtcO6qrzovGdzn00NxZba487tyJTSaY3ew.

