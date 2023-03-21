With a mission to support people of color, a coalition of educators and human rights organizers will open the Center for People Power in Boyes Hot Springs on March 25. It will serve as an operational headquarters to further grassroots movements in the North Bay.

The Center for People Power will also function as a place for the community to record music and podcasts, host film screenings and art exhibits — a buzzing hub for artists and activists.

D’mitra Smith, a former chair of the Sonoma County Commission on Human Rights and a founding member of the CPP, said the center will prioritize the experiences of Black, Indigenous and people of color (BIPOC) in Sonoma County.

“The CPP will provide a home for transparency and multicultural community engagement as we center BIPOC history, leadership and a powerful vision for a just future,” Smith wrote in an email to the Index-Tribune.

The center will take over the space formerly occupied by Total Body Sculpting at 18346 Sonoma Highway and will be financed through “grassroots fundraising” and individual donors.

Planning for the center began last fall with outreach to BIPOC community leaders in the North Bay, with a goal to address the systemic racism that has plagued Sonoma County’s history.

The organizers pointed to the lack of affordable housing, equity gaps and racism in schools, food insecurity and agricultural labor conditions as some of the top issues facing the region, CPP organizers wrote to the Index-Tribune.

"The BIPOC-led collective forming and running the center will use it as a space to engage and organize — side by side — with the larger community in uprooting patterns and institutions of exploitation and oppression that persist here," wrote Seth Donnelly, a spokesperson for CPP.

At its core, it will be a gathering space. A place for activists to organize, for artists to create and share their work, and an educational resource for the community, complete with library and recording studio.

Leaders of the CPP said some of their initiatives include dismantling white supremacy, reparations for people of African descent and returning land to the Indigenous Onasatis Nation, Miwok and Pomo Native American tribes who first inhabited the Valley.

“The center will become a site for awareness raising, advocacy and direct intervention towards the ongoing efforts to truly decolonize Sonoma County,” Donnelly wrote to the Index-Tribune.

On Saturday, the center will host an open house from 1 to 5 p.m., inviting the community to drop by and see the new space.

Chantavy Tornado, a founder of the center, said the group seeks to acknowledge the generational trauma experienced in the BIPOC community.

“We work in a cultural circle of interdependence,” Tornado said. “Our cultural Indigenous roots will empower collective holistic healing and the ownership of our individual radical love and light.”

