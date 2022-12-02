Actor Peter Coyote speaks on behalf of Point Reyes tule elk in new video

Actor and longtime Sonoma County resident Peter Coyote has entered into an ongoing land-use feud between cattle ranchers and environmental activists concerning the tule elk population of Point Reyes National Seashore.

This week, the actor and narrator known for lending his voice to PBS documentaries and films, appeared in a video produced by Marin County-based animal activist group In Defense of Animals.

In the video, Coyote, an outspoken environmental rights champion, says the wild elk living on Point Reyes National Seashore’s public land are confined by an 8-foot tall, 3-mile long fence erected decades ago to prevent the elk from competing with approximately 5,000 dairy cows residing on cattle ranches that lease the land for grazing.

Coyote says the fence prevents the elk from reaching more food and water and that hundreds of the animals “have died slow, withering deaths from starvation and thirst.”

The leasing of the land has been controversial for decades, with environmentalists saying that the livestock pollute the land and water with feces and urine. The other side counters that the cattle and wildlife have coexisted for decades, and ranching at Point Reyes National Seashore is a historic tradition that is part of the area’s culture.

In April 2021, the National Park Service, which manages the Point Reyes National Seashore and leases land to cattle ranches, released a report indicating that more than one-third of the elk’s population died that previous winter.

That same month, the California Coastal Commission gave conditional approval to a National Park Services plan giving 20-year leases to ranchers for part of the 71,000-acre national park on the Marin County coast.

“We hope Peter Coyote’s support will encourage The National Park Service to restore policies that protect the lives of wild animals, not the profits of big business,” Jack Gescheidt, tule elk consultant for In Defense of Animals, wrote in a news release.

Cattle ranching in the area was established by the time the land was designated a national seashore during the Kennedy administration in 1962. More than 20 families hold agricultural lease or special-use permits with the federal government to allow ranching to continue.

Tule elk, which are native to California, were hunted to near extinction in the 1800s and were reintroduced to Point Reyes National Seashore in 1978.

See the video at bit.ly/3UonzSh.

