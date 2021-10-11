Actor Tom Cruise spotted at Game 2 of the NLDS between the Giants and Dodgers

Actor Tom Cruise was spotted in the stands for Game 2 of the National League Division Series at Oracle Park on Saturday evening.

When the "Mission Impossible" star was put up on the videoboard, boos could be heard.

With Fleet Week in town, perhaps the star of the upcoming "Top Gun: Maverick" is trying to satisfy his need for speed.

Cruise was also spotted with fellow actor Danny Glover.

Before the start of the game, Vallejo's own E-40 led the crowd into a chant of "Beat LA!" as only he can.

Unfortunately, the Los Angeles Dodgers exploded for four runs in the top of the sixth inning, giving LA a 6-2 lead, so the Giants have steep hill to climb if they are going to "Beat LA!"