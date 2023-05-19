The Sonoma Raceway has named actor and comedian Adam Devine as the grand marshal for the Toyota/Save Mart 350 NASCAR Cup Series race on June 11.

Devine is widely known for his role as Bumper in the highly successful “Pitch Perfect” movie series. He recently launched a podcast called "This is Important" with his castmates from the Comedy Central show “Workaholics.” He’ll also appear in the upcoming Netflix action-comedy film, “The Out-Laws,” alongside Pierce Brosnan, Ellen Barkin and Nina Dobrev, out July 7.

In his role as grand marshal, Devine will command the start of the engines, igniting the thrilling race that awaits.

He is “the perfect choice” to set the tone for the day because of his “magnetic” personality and love for motorsports, Sonoma Raceway said in a news release.

"We are thrilled to have Adam Devine join us as the Grand Marshal for the Toyota/Save Mart 350," Jill Gregory, executive vice president and general manager of Sonoma Raceway, said in the release. "His infectious enthusiasm and vibrant presence will add to the electric atmosphere that we offer to both fans and competitors at our events."

The Toyota/Save Mart 350 is an anticipated event on the NASCAR Cup Series racing calendar, known for its intense competition on the West Coast road course, providing an exciting experience for fans who flock to Sonoma Raceway.

With Devine as the grand marshal, event organizers anticipate an extra layer of excitement and entertainment throughout the race day.

Tickets and add-ons for the Toyota/Save Mart 350 race weekend June 9-11 are available now at SonomaRaceway.com.

