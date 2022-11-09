Adams, Rodriguez and Sanborn lead in Rohnert Park council races

Voters in Rohnert Park were backing an incumbent seeking reelection to the City County and an appointed council member in early returns Tuesday, thousands of ballots remain to be counted.

Council member Susan Hollingsworth Adams had 58.5% of the vote to 41.5% for her opponent, former council member and mayor Joe Callinan. The preliminary results released shortly after polls closed at 8 p.m. included 1,227 mail ballots and early in-person votes in that race for the District 5 seat.

There are just over 4,900 registered voters in the district, which spans the area north of Enterprise Drive between the western city limits to County Club Drive in the east. About 1,400 mail-in ballots, 28.8%, had been returned prior to Election Day, according to Deva Proto, the county’s registrar of voters.

The contest between Hollingsworth Adams and Callinan has been the most contentious of three city races on the Nov. 8 ballot.

Voters also were electing representatives to District 1 in the city’s southwest and in District 2 in the city’s expanding southeast corner.

Early results show incumbent Samantha Rodriguez with a wide margin over Dave Soldavini in District 1.

Rodriguez, who was appointed to fill the seat vacated by Willy Linares in May, had 63.9% of the vote to 36.1% for Soldavini, with 649 votes counted.

The district, which includes the area south of Enterprise Drive between Highway 101 and the railroad tracks and has the city’s largest Latino population, has 4,423 registered voters. Just 928 ballots had been returned by Tuesday, according to Proto, the lowest returns of the three districts.

Political newcomer Emily Sanborn also held a strong lead in the three-way race to represent District 2. It is the first time that voters in the city elect a representative to that district since the city switched to district-based elections in 2020.

With 1,193 votes counted, Sanborn, an account manager with Straus Family Creamery, had 52.7% of the vote, with Tom Levin, a public sector employee in Mill Valley, capturing about 40%. Jason Atallah, who works in cybersecurity in the financial technology sector, had 10.3% of the vote.

There are 5,546 voters in the district. Just under 1,400 ballots, 25.1%, had been returned prior to Tuesday.

