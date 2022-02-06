Admirers celebrate 114th birthday of Willits woman, 12th oldest living person

WILLITS — If Edith “Edie” Ceccarelli isn’t for sure the 12th oldest person in the world, she’s darned close to it, according to super-longevity researchers.

Ceccarelli on Saturday turned 114 years old, an occasion marked with a grand parade through the small town of Willits in the heart of Mendocino County.

“Thank you,” the fastidiously groomed, classically lovely Ceccarelli said softly. She waved from a chair on the porch of a balloon-festooned Willits care home toward a COVID-distanced procession of police cars, fire trucks, kids on horses, motorcycles and vintage autos.

At one point amid the drive-by salute, the co-owner of the Holy Spirit Care Home, Perla Gonzalez, leaned in closely to Ceccarelli and told her it was her birthday.

“Feb. 5?” responded Ceccarelli, who’s astonishingly vibrant for 114 but lives with advancing dementia.

Though Ceccarelli (pronounced CHICK ah REH lee) hasn’t lived all her life in Willits, she was born there – on Feb. 5, 1908. That same year, Henry Ford produced the first Model T, Wilbur Wright completed the longest-ever airplane flight (2½ hours), and Mohandas Gandhi, at 38, was arrested for civil disobedience the first time.

The Willits girl, born Edith Recagno, was the eldest of seven children of Italian immigrants Maria and Agostino Recagno. Edith’s industrious father worked as a lumberman. He helped to build the Northwestern Pacific Railroad and ran in Willits a grocery store and then a service station.

Edith Recagno graduated in 1927 from Willits Union High School. She was 25 when she and Elmer “Brick” Keenan married in Ukiah on Nov. 17, 1933.

In ’34, the Keenans quit Willits for Santa Rosa, where Brick began a long career as a typesetter with the Press Democrat. The couple lived on Benton Street and there brought up a daughter, Laureen, or “Laurie,” whom they adopted as a newborn. Laurie Keenan Hutchins died in 2003, at age 64.

Her mother told the Press Democrat at her 112th birthday party in 2019 that she liked Santa Rosa, “but it got a little heavy – a lot of people.”

So when Edie’s husband retired from the Press Democrat in 1971, the two of them returned to Willits. Among their hometown’s distinctions are a Skunk Train depot, the state’s oldest continuously running rodeo and festival (Ceccarelli was named the Frontier Days honorary grand marshal in 2009) and a welcoming Main Street arch that formerly graced Reno and declared it, “The Biggest Little City in the World.”

Brick Keenan was 74 when he died in 1984. His widow, who all her life has loved to dance, subsequently met Charles Ceccarelli at a dance at the Ukiah Senior Center. They married in 1986 and spent a good deal of time on dance floors up to Charles’ death in 1990.

Through much of the past 30 or so years, Edie Ceccarrelli was known by many of the roughly 5,000 inhabitants of Willits as the gracious, stylishly dressed and endearing woman who danced, sought out opportunities to assist and savor foster children and other youngsters, gave to local causes, for endless hours tended her garden and strolled regularly about town, stopping into any number of businesses to visit.

She lived alone at her longtime Willits home until she was 107. Since then she has been in the residential care home operated by Perla and Genaro Gonzalez and their staff of helpers.

Perla Gonzalez said Ceccarrelli, who’s been extraordinarily healthy all of her life, can move about with the added stability of a wheeled walker.

Though she can walk that way, Gonzalez said, “Sometimes in the morning, she just wants to sit down and be pushed. I think she’s entitled to that.”

With some assistance from her caregivers, Ceccarelli enjoys her meals, she dresses fastidiously – most often in a shade of her beloved pink – and she brushes her teeth and does her make-up and hair.

Then there’s this: she continues to believe that among the best things in life is a sip of red wine.

“It’s her go-to at dinner,” Gonzalez said.

Among Ceccarelli’s many admirers in and near Willits are five generations of cousins. Cousin-by-marriage Evelyn Persico of Willits, was a constant in her life until 2020, when the pandemic halted visits to the care home.

“I’m so tired of not being able to see Edie. It just breaks my heart,” said Persico, who’s 82. She still makes sure Ceccarelli has everything she needs, but she hasn’t been able to see her in person since a brief, masked visit late last year.

“I don’t think she knew who I was,” Persico said.

In addition to exhibiting memory loss and sometimes a reluctance to stand and push a walker, Ceccarelli now has a fair bit of trouble hearing. But for someone who’s 33 years beyond the average U.S. life expectancy for females, she’s a marvel.