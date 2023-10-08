Adult, child hospitalized after solo-vehicle collision in Napa

An adult and a child were hospitalized after their vehicle overturned last week on a Napa road, police said.

The two were traveling north on Hagen Road just before 1:05 a.m. Friday when the vehicle crashed and flipped between the Silverado Trail and Old Coach Road, according to a news release from the Napa Police Department.

Police, fire and medical personnel responded and found the adult and child in the overturned vehicle.

The two were removed and taken to a hospital to be treated for major and moderate injuries.

Hagen Road was closed for about five hours as the investigators examined the site and moved the vehicle. Additional details about how the crash occurred or about the two people in the car were not available Sunday.

Officials are continuing to investigate the crash, including whether drugs or alcohol were involved, officials said.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to contact Napa Police Officer Adam Barrera at 707-257-9223 x 5301 or by email at abarrera@cityofnapa.org.

