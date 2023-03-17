Advocates for Sonoma County’s homeless community and residents of the Palms Inn, a privately-owned permanent housing facility on Thursday protested poor conditions and deaths at the converted motel.

Around two dozen people protested Thursday, with the majority marching three miles along the commercial thoroughfare beginning just after 11 a.m., yelling chants for “accountability” and change at the Palms, before giving speeches on the property lawn.

Opened in 2016 on south Santa Rosa Avenue, the facility was designed to house the county’s most vulnerable residents as caseworkers provide social services to help people improve their lives. Many of the residents are military veterans.

But participants at Thursday’s small but vocal protest said the Palms was now neglected and dangerous, with drug-use and crime widespread alongside continual issues with mold, cockroaches and other facility woes.

“They put us at the Palms to protect us from the things that are now at the Palms,” said Ka’lane Raposa, a former resident who has been outspoken about issues there for several years.

The Palms Inn owner Akash Kalia has previously told The Press Democrat he is working to mitigate crime, pest and mold concerns at the Palms Inn and has labeled statements from protesters about high numbers of deaths at the facility “grossly inaccurate.”

In a statement Thursday issued by Kalia and Catholic Charities CEO Jennielynn Holmes, they said the Palms Inn has housed 479 people since 2016 and only had to evict twelve. “Those statistics demonstrate an effective, functioning intervention,” the statement read.

Kalia was not at the facility during the protest, and no one from property management appeared to interact with the protesters.

The Palms Inn was the subject of a Press Democrat investigation into poor conditions last spring. At that point, facility issues had deteriorated to the point where the county housing authority had paused placements out of safety concerns. The agency has since resumed filling rooms at the Palms. The newspaper documented four overdose deaths in 2021.

Scrutiny of the property increased last fall, when a popular resident, Will Woodard, was stabbed to death in his room Dec. 13. Prosecutors have charged Skyler Rasmussen, a 27-year-old man who was not a resident of the Palms, with the murder. He pleaded not guilty to the charges Feb. 22 and faces a preliminary hearing in June.

Woodard’s former neighbor, Steven Singleton, also spoke at the rally. He was also close to another person who died at the facility. In fact, it was Singleton who discovered the death of a neighbor whose body had rotted and begun to smell.

The experiences haunt him, he said, creating trauma he can’t escape at his home of five years. “Every time I turn that corner I smell her, and I see Will’s smiling face,” he said.

Advocates from various human rights organizations have been visiting the Palms Inn and meeting with residents in recent months. Ahead of the rally, the Sonoma County NAACP and other groups including homeless advocates Sonoma County Acts of Kindness released an 84-page report featuring transcribed interviews with Palms residents.

Katrina Philips, the commission’s chairperson, told The Press Democrat she “does not want this to be a fight” and seeks opportunities to collaborate on improving the facility.

You can reach Staff Writer Andrew Graham at 707-526-8667 or andrew.graham@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @AndrewGraham88