The first-ever Healdsburg Gala for the Arts was a literal dream come true for the Aug. 5 event’s host.

The fundraiser, which benefited nine nonprofit organizations, drew 200 people to downtown Healdsburg venue The 222, featured off-the-wall entertainment, auctions, food and drink.

“I had a dream one night about everybody doing their thing together,” Paul Mahder, The 222’s executive director, said. “It was such a clear idea.”

A highlight of the fundraiser was an aerial performance from Oakland-based vertical dance troupe BANDALOOP.

The gathering raised $30,000 for AVFilm, Healdsburg Center for the Arts, Healdsburg Chorus, Healdsburg Community Band, Healdsburg Jazz, Heartizens, Raven Performing Arts Theater and The 222, as well as BANDALOOP.

Each nonprofit had a table set up with information and a silent auction item like show tickets and wine up for grabs. Each group also offered one live auction item, ranging from a Sicilian Christmas dinner for 12 people to a private outdoor film screening for 50 people.

In addition to the money received from their individual auction items, each organization split the proceeds from the event’s fund-a-need, in which guests raised paddles to donate at the request of auctioneer Kenn Cunningham. Healdsburg Mayor Ariel Kelley also spoke before the live auction on the value of arts in the community.

Several Healdsburg restaurants, caterers and individuals donated food, including Big John’s Market, Quail & Condor, and Downtown Bakery and Creamery. GrapeSeed Wines donated sparkling wine.

Mahder said the event’s success included the chance for the nonprofits to introduce themselves to the community.

“It’s been all of us on our own for so many years, and its so much better when we are able to come together and show the community what we do and receive support collectively,” he said.