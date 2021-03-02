Affordable housing project takes shape in west Santa Rosa

Construction is well underway on a five-story housing project that will turn a former west Santa Rosa Christmas tree lot into dozens of affordable homes.

The 41-unit Dutton Flats project at West Third Street and Dutton Avenue is expected to be finished in time for tenants to move in sometime in mid-September, according to officials with Phoenix Development Co., the Novato-based developer, which originated in Minneapolis.

Plans call for apartments ranging in size from one to three bedrooms. The project initially was set to be completed about now, but a delay in closing a deal for the property and then smaller postponements related to the coronavirus pandemic pushed back the project’s estimated date of completion.

“We’re a little delayed, but we’re pretty much on track,” said Loren Brueggemann, co-owner of Phoenix Development. “It’s just our start that was delayed.”

Brueggemann, who visits the site regularly, said crews were framing up the fourth floor of the project, leaving one more floor and a roof to go before more intensive interior work, such as electrical wiring, could be completed.

All 41 apartments will be restricted to renters on the basis of income, limiting tenancy to people earning between up to 30% and up to 60% of the local median income.

Rents initially were billed as being $501 a month for the project’s smallest units to $1,455 for larger spaces. Exact prices will become clear once the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development releases its newest set of income limits later this year, Brueggemann said.

“HUD hasn’t told me yet,” he said with a laugh when asked about the expected rent figures.

Meanwhile, interested tenants are encouraged to reach out to Phoenix’s Santa Rosa office to see about placing themselves on the developer’s interest list.

Pre-leasing for the project is set to begin in July. Call the local number for Phoenix at 707-528-3631 or go online at www.duttonflats.com for more information.

Phoenix also is pushing forward on a market-rate project, the 72-unit Pullman Lofts development in Santa Rosa’s West End Neighborhood. Brueggemann said he expects dirt to start moving on that site in earnest in March, setting up occupancy in April 2022.

On Your Corner This story is part of an occasional feature spotlighting residential and commercial developments going up across Sonoma County. Look for future stories about the projects rising near you, and contact the writer with questions about ongoing construction or planned developments in your neighborhood. What: 41-unit Dutton Flats housing project Where: West Third Street and Dutton Avenue Approval date: June 20, 2019 Expected completion: September 2021

Editor’s Note: This article has been updated to clarify that while Phoenix Development originated as a Minneapolis-based corporation, it has since relocated to Novato.