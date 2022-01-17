Affordable housing project with 142 units breaks ground in southwest Santa Rosa

Construction is underway on a 142-unit affordable housing complex in southwest Santa Rosa.

The Stony Oaks Apartments at 2542 Old Stony Point Rd. are expected to be finished in April 2023.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://code.pressdemocrat.com/shared/maps/waypoint?lon=-122.738007&lat=38.4132419&z=16">Click here to view this embed</a>.

The complex will offer one, two and three bedroom apartments for those making 30% to 60% of the county’s annual median income, currently $34,900 to $69,780 for a family of four.

“Santa Rosa hasn’t been able to fully rebuild since the city lost nearly 3,000 homes in the Tubbs fire of 2017, so an affordable multifamily community that can house more than 400 residents will be a welcome addition to the city,” said Bill Wilhelm, president of R.D. Olson Construction, the firm building the project.

