Affordable housing projects in Santa Rosa, Windsor awarded $24 million in state loans

Two large housing developments in Santa Rosa and Windsor will together receive $24 million in low-interest loans from the state to create over 100 affordable units, the California Department of Housing and Community Development announced this week.

More than $8.5 million will go to the Kashia Band of Pomo Indians of the Stewarts Point Rancheria to help finance a 54-unit complex for low-income tribal members in Windsor. The site at 10221 Old Redwood Highway will also serve as the tribe’s headquarters.

In October, Burbank Housing, the local affordable developer in charge of the project, said it expected financing to take about a year and construction another 18 months. The total cost was unclear since the project was early in development.

The other complex, the 62-unit Bennett Valley Apartments planned for a former school and senior center at Bennett Valley Road near Rutledge Avenue in Santa Rosa, is set to receive a $15.6 million loan.

In 2019, the City Council selected Oakland-based developer Freebird Development Co. for the project. At the time, it was expected to cost $26.5 million and be completed by June 2023. About half the units were planned for formerly homeless people.

The loans are from a state affordable housing program approved by voters in 2018. For the current round of awards, 20 developments across the state are set to get $220 million in loans.

