After 2 years of pandemic, Sonoma State University commencement ceremonies return to something closer to normal

Graduation caps soared into the air once more at Sonoma State University on Saturday, as black-gowned young people celebrated the completion of academic degrees in person after two years under the pandemic’s thrall.

Happy chatter, hearty shouts, proud parental squeals and even a sorority chant echoed through the acoustically tuned theater hall and around the lawns of the Green Music Center as the rituals of graduation — including the graduates’ duty to pose for a seemingly endless series of photographs — returned.

Last year, SSU held a drive-thru graduation, which remained a celebratory affair with students still able to cross the stage and receive their diploma. But this year, with COVID-19 cases rising again but with the worst sicknesses held off by vaccines, relatives were able to sit in the Green Center’s imposing Weill Hall and shout out when their graduate’s name was called.

The 2,313 students graduating from Sonoma State in two days of ceremonies over the weekend are part of a generation of students whose college experience was radically altered by the two-year pandemic. And in the North Bay, the four-year tenures of students align with multiple disastrous, evacuation-inducing wildfires.

All that, “yet, we persevered,” School of Business and Economics Dean Jean-Francois Coget told his students during that school’s Saturday morning ceremony.

Light hat throwing at the end of the commencement ceremony for Sonoma State University’s School of Business and Economics pic.twitter.com/uLtIL6WmhU — Andrew Graham (@AndrewGraham88) May 21, 2022

The ceremony followed a week in which the nation’s death toll from the coronavirus crossed the grim threshold of more than 1 million lives lost. Sonoma State students had lost family members, friends and classmates.

Stepping off campus and into the world amid such loss carried extra weight, student speaker Lydia Maldonado told her classmates.

“Whoever it is you may know,” she said, “carry their spirits with you as you move into life’s next journeys.”

Maldonado, a double major in business administration and marketing, is the first in her family to graduate college. She plans to study law next. Saturday marked “an incredibly happy day,” she said.

“The world has not been kind to us while amounting to this monumental milestone,” Maldonado told her classmates from the podium. “No amount of words can begin to describe the craziness of the last two years but what can be said is you are beyond deserving of this achievement.”

The weekend’s ceremonies unfolded amid a time of fresh turmoil for the university, and this time self inflicted. President Judy Sakaki, battling questions about her leadership over a budget crisis and allegations she mishandled sexual harassment accusations against her husband, announced Thursday that she would not attend commencement to avoid distracting from students’ achievements.

Her name remained in the electronic program for the event, but the opening greeting and handshakes to stage-crossing students she intended to deliver Saturday morning came instead from University Provost Karen Moranski.

In a message to students included in the program, Sakaki wrote that “we have shared many moments together, but none is better than this one today, celebrating your success.”