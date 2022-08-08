After 2,500 crashes in last 5 years, city OKs plan to improve traffic safety

More details about what the Local Road Safety Plan will entail can be found here .

With a substantial number of crashes in the last five years, the Petaluma City Council last week approved a plan aimed at increasing safety on city roads for drivers, pedestrians and bicyclists.

The Local Roadway Safety Plan, which was unanimously approved Aug. 1, is a framework that identifies and analyzes areas in the city where the highest number of crashes have occurred, before creating a variety of safety measures to mitigate such crashes in the future.

“Petaluma has taken a giant leap forward by proactively seeking extensive input and feedback from our community about their experiences, concerns and suggestions,” said Christopher Bolt, director of the city’s Public Works and Utilities department.

Improvements under the plan include upgrades and refinements to traffic signal hardware and timing; the installation of more stop signs and green conflict markings for bicycles; the extension of existing bicycle lanes into intersections; and the installation of raised medians, pavement re-striping and more.

The plan has been in the works for the past two years, after city staff secured grant funding through Caltrans in February 2020 to begin its development, and comes as part of the Highway Safety Improvement Grant Cycle. The city hired Santa Rosa-based consulting group GHD, which assisted city engineers to survey high-profile traffic areas and assist in creating different measures to improve safety.

The first draft of the plan was introduced to the public in December 2021, and has since been “heavily reworked,” following a series of community workshops and public outreach.

The latest version of the plan identifies nearly three dozen of the city’s intersections that brought the greatest safety concerns, including South McDowell Boulevard at Caulfield Lane, East Washington Street at Keller Street, East D Street at Lakeville Street and intersections along State Route 116.

More than 2,500 crashes have occurred in the past five years in Petaluma, according to data in the plan, with rear-end collisions identified as being the most common vehicle-to-vehicle incident. About 1,400 of the crashes happened at intersections within the city and nearly 300 were at highway intersections, including on Highway 101 onramps and offramps.

Local schools, which staff said were contacted in the process of forming the road safety plan, were a large focus in decreasing the number of pedestrian-related crashes. To that end, alongside the Safe Routes to School Program, the city will work to tighten safety in crossing areas and bike lanes on Sonoma Mountain Parkway and Ely Boulevard South; Ellis and East Washington streets; as well as streets adjacent to and near Kenilworth Junior High, Casa Grande High and Corona Creek schools, the staff report said. Streets near the Petaluma Swim Center and skate park are also set to be improved, as students often use them for after-school congregation.

Some Council members, including Brian Barnacle and Vice Mayor Dennis Pocekay, said while the current plan reflected a much clearer outlook than the draft previously introduced, it still did not appear to be “forward-looking enough.” A big part of reducing crashes in the future, they said, would involve getting more drivers out of cars and into other modes of transportation, like bikes or public transit.

“I see a lot of things in (the plan) around signal timing, flashing beacons and things like that, and I guess I was expecting more, in anticipation of a 70% mode shift which is what we say we need,” Barnacle said. “I’m just wondering if we’re taking into account where we see our future going.”

The data reported 95 pedestrian collisions on city roads and four on Caltrans roadways since 2016, with the majority of those involving pedestrians who were using a crosswalk at an intersection. And of the 110 reported bicycle collisions since 2016 in Petaluma, 19 resulted in severe injuries and two caused fatalities.

The city has already completed projects this year like the Petaluma Boulevard Complete Streets Road Diet, which reduced Crystal Lane from four lanes to two to make room for bike lanes and more pedestrian safety.

