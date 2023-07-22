After 4 decades, lifeguard still helping keep Healdsburg Veterans Memorial Beach safe

In the “wild west” days of yore, guards at popular Veterans Memorial Beach made up to 40 rescues per summer, a number that’s now closer to six.|
AUSTIN MURPHY
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
July 22, 2023, 7:12AM
As the temperature climbed in Healdsburg last Sunday, topping out at 99 degrees, space to spread one’s towel at Veterans Memorial Beach became more scarce.

At one point, said Sabrina Spear, a supervising lifeguard at the park just east of downtown Healdsburg, there were well over 900 people in the water, with another 2,800 on the lawn and parking lot.

“You just had to keep your head moving,” recalled Spear, who made two rescues that day.

Sonoma County Regional Parks lifeguards are trained to spot vulnerable people in the water, and to help them before the situation becomes dire. That’s called an assist.

The guards at Veterans beach made five rescues last weekend, along with seven assists.

“That’s old school,” said Jim Boyce, two days later. “That’s the way it used to be here.”

At the start of his shift, Jim Boyce, 65, the supervising lifeguard at Healdsburg Veterans Memorial Beach, swims several hundred yards after using his rescue board to paddle a mile in the Russian River, Thursday, July 20, 2023. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat)
Boyce is a retired schoolteacher and avid open water swimmer who’s been keeping an eagle eye on visitors to the park since 1977, a year longer than Spear. Like her, he’s a supervising lifeguard for the county. Like her, he’s played a key role in modernizing and improving its lifesaving operations.

When Boyce and Spear took their first shifts at this beach, during the Carter administration, the staff averaged between 20 to 40 rescues per season. “It was kind of the wild west,” he recalls.

Over time, they’ve made the place much safer. Crews put buoy lines in the water to warn swimmers of impending drop-offs. Minors are now required to pass a swim test before they can venture into water more than three feet deep.

With those and other “preventative” steps, such as educating parents and starting a life jacket loaner program, says Boyce, the number of rescues has shrunk to 6.25 per summer over the past 20 years.

While the Russian River has claimed at least 39 lives since 2000, none of those drownings occurred at Veterans Memorial Beach Park.

Strong safety record

Along with Jim McCray, the retired deputy director of the regional parks system and “Godfather” of its lifeguard program, as Boyce describes him, he and Spear and county lifeguard instructor Greg Desmond have created a culture of professionalism and accountability that explains the riverfront park’s exceptional safety record.

“Yes, we have a really good safety record,” Spear allowed. “But in all the years I’ve guarded, I’ve come to realize that we can’t control another person’s life.”

They can’t control, in other words, decisions made by people who wade into the water even though they can’t swim. They can’t control when or where someone might have a heart attack, or seizure.

They can control how they respond to such emergencies. “That’s what we train for,” said Boyce. “To be prepared, mentally and physically.”

Kaitlyn Chrisman is just 21, but already in her fifth summer lifeguarding in the county parks system. One of her first observations, upon being posted at Veterans beach:

“You guys train a lot.”

A decade ago, recalls Boyce, he and Spear decided to ramp up training for guards.

Now, once a week, 90 minutes before the park opens, staff members work their way down a training checklist. They complete a 550-yard swim, which they must finish in under 10 minutes. Boyce, now 65, knocks it out in just over eight. Last October, at the age of 64, he finished in the top quarter of all entrants in the 2.4-mile Waikiki Roughwater Swim.

A recent “Skills of the Week” checklist posted in the guard room called for refresher sessions on CPR, on how to assist a choking victim, and how to set up a defibrillator to help someone in cardiac arrest.

Supervising lifeguard Jim Boyce oversees CPR training with lifeguards James “Maverick” Cheney, 19, left, and Lauren Summers at Healdsburg Veterans Memorial Beach on the Russian River, Thursday, July 20, 2023. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat)
Chrisman swam for Montgomery High School, and is now working toward her nursing degree at Santa Rosa Junior College. She realized during a recent glance at her training log that she hadn’t “done a lot of spinal turns” — part of the process of rescuing a swimmer with a spinal cord injury.

“So Jim and I went out there before our shift and we did a couple [rescue] board launches, board flips and tried different techniques and stuff.”

That extra training boosts lifeguards’ confidence, says Spear. In case of emergency, “you want that muscle memory.”

The standards weren’t always so high. Not even close.

Hells Angels and Hollywood Eddie

Boyce first started working there in 1977. “There was no law enforcement on this beach,” he recalls. “Every weekend the Hells Angels would pull in.”

When brawls erupted, some unlucky guard would take an anxious walk to the pay phone in the parking lot to call authorities.

“And you better make sure you had that dime,” said Boyce.

Instead of the red rescue buoys “like you see on Baywatch,” lifeguards used boat bumpers. The first aid box, heavy and unwieldy, was made of plywood.

What few rules they had were treated more like suggestions. There were no buoy lines to warn bathers of deep water. Visitors swam out to floating docks, or hurled themselves from a diving board bolted to a platform in the middle of the lagoon that formed every summer, when county workers installed the dam which impounded the water to create this temporary paradise.

Local youths with snorkels and masks would lurk close to the diving board, then harvest coins and bills that spilled from the pockets of tourists as they hit the water. The record belonged to a boy named Jake Robinson, who snagged a $100 bill.

One afternoon, a gentleman approached Boyce, very upset. “Senor,” he said, “I lost my eye.”

Boyce summoned his guards to form a “dive line” under the high board. “On his third dive,” Boyce recalled, “Todd Trask comes up and says, ‘FOUND IT!’”

Trask swam to shore. Holding the prosthetic orb between thumb and forefinger, he asked its owner — perhaps unnecessarily — “Is this it?”

“The guy goes, ‘Gracias,’ pops it in, and off he goes,’” said Boyce.

Swimmers often shared the lagoon with water-skiers, including the barefoot variety. Daredevils leapt and dove from the topmost beam of the Healdsburg Memorial Bridge — a 70-foot plunge.

One especially fearless showman named Eddie Green — “We called him Hollywood Eddie,” said Boyce — would launch himself from the apex of the bridge, arcing toward the water in a perfect swan dive, then disappear.

Jim Boyce, 65, the supervising lifeguard at Healdsburg Veterans Memorial Beach, paddles back in to shore after practicing his rescue skills on the Russian River, Thursday, July 20, 2023. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat)
While submerged, Green would breast stroke to the underwater entrance of a hollow concrete pier near the bridge. He would resurface inside the pier, then hide there, out of sight. Some spectators, not in on the joke, would become quite anxious.

One local who didn’t care for Green’s act was the feisty watercraft mogul W.C. “Bob” Trowbridge, who rented canoes to customers, then fed them at a chicken barbecue on the banks of the river.

Boyce remembers a Saturday evening when “all these people are eating their chicken, and they see Hollywood Eddie hit the water. And he never comes up.”

Before long, Trowbridge came striding over to Boyce’s tower. “You gotta get Eddie,” he demanded. “My people are choking on their chicken over here.”

Eddie was fine, and all was well that ended well.

‘I still see it, to this day’

While there have been no drownings at the park, lives were lost above and below it.

In his second or third year on the job, Boyce got a distress call from a gravel mining company south of the beach. A man and his daughter had gone under in a swimming hole on the property.

When Boyce arrived, he found a group of firefighters standing around the pit, looking in. After asking where the victims were last seen, he dove into water that was nearly 20 feet deep and “crystal clear,” Boyce recalls.

Awaiting him at the bottom was a 6-year-old girl, arms entwined around her father’s neck.

“I still see it, to this day,” he said. “He’s in his boots, pants and shirt. Like he probably went in to get his kid, and they both went down.”

The man couldn’t be revived. His daughter died the next morning.

Jim Boyce, 65, is the supervising lifeguard at Healdsburg Veterans Memorial Beach, Thursday, July 20, 2023. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2023
Boyce remembers his mother asking him, “Are you sure you want to do this?”

Dealing with tragedy is “always discouraging,” he says. “But that’s part of the job. That’s why we’re constantly training.”

Upping their game

The evolution toward safety was supercharged in the early 1980s by McCray, who aligned the regional park system with the United States Lifeguarding Association. To pass muster, the county’s lifeguards had to up their game considerably.

“The USLA has very high standards,” says Boyce.

In 1995, on the advice of a college buddy from Santa Rosa, a 20-year-old from Plano, Texas, named Bert Whitaker applied for a summer job as a lifeguard with Sonoma County Regional Parks.

Spear told the Texan over the phone that if he flew out during spring break, he was welcome to try out. Whitaker landed that job, and has yet to leave the regional parks system. In 2019, he was named its director.

The swim test wasn’t a problem for Whitaker, then a varsity freestyler and butterflyer at Northern Arizona University. The two-week training academy that followed, taught by Boyce and Spear, was a much stiffer challenge.

He’d been a guard before, “but never in an open water setting.” Absorbing the county’s tome-like lifeguarding manual, and learning new skills, such as how to do a dive line — “it was so much harder than what you’d think,” recalls Whitaker.

By then, regional parks had made the leap to USLA standards. “There were checklists, drills, we were really tested,” Whitaker recalls. “You got the impression, this is real. This is serious.”

In one grim two-month period in 2012, five people drowned in the Russian River. That string of tragedies prompted the county to launch a pilot program called the Russian River Patrol, a roving team of lifeguards and rangers who visit un-lifeguarded beaches up and down the waterway, dispensing lifejackets and instruction on how to avoid preventable drownings.

Lifeguards James 'Maverick' Cheney, 19, and Lauren Summers practice a rescue with “Bucket” the mannequin at Healdsburg Veterans Memorial Beach on the Russian River, Thursday, July 20, 2023. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat)
In the early days of that program, “we had a wagon we’d pull around,” recalled Spear, who spearheaded the River Patrol, serving as a kind of Johnny Appleseed with life vests. That program has evolved and grown each summer “and saved a lot of lives,” says Boyce.

He was interrupted on a recent morning by a burly fellow who appeared in the doorway of the guard house.

“Can I help you?” asked Boyce.

“You don’t recognize me,” said the man.

This was Ryan Dale, a Healdsburg native who in his youth befriended, and sometimes tormented, the lifeguards at this beach.

Boyce remembered him well: “This guy is famous for jumping off that bridge when he was, what, 10 years old?”

“Probably,” replied Dale, who was once ticketed by Healdsburg police for bridge-jumping, and faced a $500 fine.

In court, however, the judge was more impressed than outraged, knocking the penalty down to $50.

Scanning the dammed river, Dale hearkened back to the good old days, when the lagoon had water-skiers, floating docks, a diving board.

“Man, this place has changed,” he said, and he was right.

It’s much safer now.

You can reach Staff Writer Austin Murphy at austin.murphy@pressdemocrat.com or on Twitter @ausmurph88.

