As the temperature climbed in Healdsburg last Sunday, topping out at 99 degrees, space to spread one’s towel at Veterans Memorial Beach became more scarce.

At one point, said Sabrina Spear, a supervising lifeguard at the park just east of downtown Healdsburg, there were well over 900 people in the water, with another 2,800 on the lawn and parking lot.

“You just had to keep your head moving,” recalled Spear, who made two rescues that day.

Sonoma County Regional Parks lifeguards are trained to spot vulnerable people in the water, and to help them before the situation becomes dire. That’s called an assist.

The guards at Veterans beach made five rescues last weekend, along with seven assists.

“That’s old school,” said Jim Boyce, two days later. “That’s the way it used to be here.”

At the start of his shift, Jim Boyce, 65, the supervising lifeguard at Healdsburg Veterans Memorial Beach, swims several hundred yards after using his rescue board to paddle a mile in the Russian River, Thursday, July 20, 2023. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat)

Boyce is a retired schoolteacher and avid open water swimmer who’s been keeping an eagle eye on visitors to the park since 1977, a year longer than Spear. Like her, he’s a supervising lifeguard for the county. Like her, he’s played a key role in modernizing and improving its lifesaving operations.

When Boyce and Spear took their first shifts at this beach, during the Carter administration, the staff averaged between 20 to 40 rescues per season. “It was kind of the wild west,” he recalls.

Over time, they’ve made the place much safer. Crews put buoy lines in the water to warn swimmers of impending drop-offs. Minors are now required to pass a swim test before they can venture into water more than three feet deep.

With those and other “preventative” steps, such as educating parents and starting a life jacket loaner program, says Boyce, the number of rescues has shrunk to 6.25 per summer over the past 20 years.

While the Russian River has claimed at least 39 lives since 2000, none of those drownings occurred at Veterans Memorial Beach Park.

Strong safety record

Along with Jim McCray, the retired deputy director of the regional parks system and “Godfather” of its lifeguard program, as Boyce describes him, he and Spear and county lifeguard instructor Greg Desmond have created a culture of professionalism and accountability that explains the riverfront park’s exceptional safety record.

“Yes, we have a really good safety record,” Spear allowed. “But in all the years I’ve guarded, I’ve come to realize that we can’t control another person’s life.”

They can’t control, in other words, decisions made by people who wade into the water even though they can’t swim. They can’t control when or where someone might have a heart attack, or seizure.

They can control how they respond to such emergencies. “That’s what we train for,” said Boyce. “To be prepared, mentally and physically.”

Kaitlyn Chrisman is just 21, but already in her fifth summer lifeguarding in the county parks system. One of her first observations, upon being posted at Veterans beach:

“You guys train a lot.”

A decade ago, recalls Boyce, he and Spear decided to ramp up training for guards.

Now, once a week, 90 minutes before the park opens, staff members work their way down a training checklist. They complete a 550-yard swim, which they must finish in under 10 minutes. Boyce, now 65, knocks it out in just over eight. Last October, at the age of 64, he finished in the top quarter of all entrants in the 2.4-mile Waikiki Roughwater Swim.

A recent “Skills of the Week” checklist posted in the guard room called for refresher sessions on CPR, on how to assist a choking victim, and how to set up a defibrillator to help someone in cardiac arrest.

Supervising lifeguard Jim Boyce oversees CPR training with lifeguards James “Maverick” Cheney, 19, left, and Lauren Summers at Healdsburg Veterans Memorial Beach on the Russian River, Thursday, July 20, 2023. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat)

Chrisman swam for Montgomery High School, and is now working toward her nursing degree at Santa Rosa Junior College. She realized during a recent glance at her training log that she hadn’t “done a lot of spinal turns” — part of the process of rescuing a swimmer with a spinal cord injury.

“So Jim and I went out there before our shift and we did a couple [rescue] board launches, board flips and tried different techniques and stuff.”

That extra training boosts lifeguards’ confidence, says Spear. In case of emergency, “you want that muscle memory.”