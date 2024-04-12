When Jean Young last saw her small pieces of handcrafted stitchwork, they were fairly small, individual bits of whimsy and decidedly wonky.

They were intended to be a small part of a whole — a full quilt, made by committee and for the benefit of Habitat for Humanity of Sonoma County.

The theme was “Wonky House.” Members of the Welcome Home Quilters of Sonoma County embraced the idea, even though wonky is antithetical to quilters’ innate tendency for precision.

Each square had a house on it, but some leaned, some listed and some had curved walls.

They were decidedly wonky.

And it would be about five years before most of the members of the Welcome Home Quilters would see their squares again.

Over the ensuing half decade, this small group of community-minded quilters had gathered once a month, give or take, to plan, work on and finish quilts for families moving into Habitat for Humanity homes in Sonoma County.

By longtime member Jan Taylor’s estimation, this robust group of quilters has completed hundreds of quilts since Habitat for Humanity was established in Sonoma County four decades ago.

They wouldn’t just quilt, they would quilt with purpose. They crafted blankets specifically for specific people. Quilts that could be used, washed and loved.

To that end, on the back of every blanket was stitched a piece of cloth that read, among other sentiments: “Made with love …”

They would make quilts for every member of the household. It was no small task.

Jacqui Salyer, Habitat’s director of fund development, remembers one project, years ago, where the grand opening of a larger building project called for 12 quilts to be made.

“The quilters started to meet the families, getting to know them. They would ask the children, ‘What are your favorite colors? What are your likes?’” she said. “They are such a kind group.”

To that end, Salyer notes that a Welcome Home Quilters piece hangs in her office today.

But when a confluence of calamities forced Habitat for Humanity to dramatically scale back local operations and halt new construction projects in 2019, the quilting group was rocked.

“We had to pack up our stuff and get rid of our stuff from the Habitat office where we would meet once a month,” Taylor said. “We were kind of overwhelmed … All of a sudden the staff had jobs and then they were gone in a flash.”

So work on the quilters’ big fundraising project — the so-called Wonky House Quilt — came to a halt.

They were no longer meeting once a month.

Suddenly, all those squares of wonkiness were stowed on a shelf. Literally.

“People had brought in their own wonky squares and nobody knew the fate of it,” Taylor said. “It wasn’t even mid-project. It was pieces.”

Those pieces ended up in the home of longtime group member Toni Saunders.

But the wonky squares did not go quietly into that good night.

“They were in my house, yelling at me,” Saunders said with a grin.

She couldn’t let the project go.

So she quietly got to work.

“The organization had shut down by the time I took the pieces home, so over that period I put the groundwork on each piece and then I joined the pieces side by side, adding a few trees,” she said.

Time passed. The pandemic hit. There were health struggles among those in the group.

It wasn’t a great time, Taylor admitted.

By the time Saunders finished the puzzle work of artfully putting so many wonky squares together, she was tuckered out.

She was ready for a handoff to Taylor.

But as bad timing would have it, Taylor was struggling with debilitating arthritis in her hand.

She could no longer quilt.

“So it sat in my storage for two or three years,” Saunders said.

But Taylor couldn’t stop thinking about it, about all of the work that Saunders had put in and all the effort members of the group had invested to create their individual squares.

“I thought, ‘Something needs to be done. People worked hard,’” she said.

So she called into service her literal right hand man: Her husband Joe.

“Joe, never having been in front of a sewing machine, matched the back” with fabric Taylor had long ago gotten donated to the club, Saunders said.

“My husband helped so we could have it finished,” Taylor said.

She then took it to Joanie Bellinghausen in Windsor to do the final touches.

So five years in, the Wonky Quilt was completed last week. And on Monday, Taylor gathered all of the Welcome Home Quilters she could find to meet up at Village Sewing in Santa Rosa to see the final product.

“The last time I saw any of it, it was just in pieces, just in blocks,” Young said. “Toni did an amazing job. I mean, it was really brilliant, her idea of putting it all together.”

Eyes moving across the massive quilt laid out on a table, Young pointed out the pieces she had crafted so long ago.

“Jan was the impetus,” she said. “She realized how important this work was and she didn’t want to see it just left in a box.”

But Taylor insists she simply wanted to honor the credo of quilters, that to start a project is to finish it.

“Once they made a commitment that they would make a square for the wonky quilt, it was a given that (it would get done),” she said. “It’s a commitment.”

And an ending.

Members of the Welcome Home Quilters don’t know what they will do with their massive, funky, wonky quilt, but they would like to find a way for it to benefit Habitat for Humanity’s current works, whether it’s a long-awaited building project in Sebastopol or to support their thrift shop ReStore.

Taylor, for one, wants a group decision on the matter.

Young said she is just grateful that it has been finished. And she hopes that the quilt will be a fitting, and final, gift from the group that for so long worked quietly for the benefit of so many families.

“We were all very sad when Habitat ended,” she said. “Leaving this work undone made it even sadder. It was a way of saying ‘OK, this is our final act, this is our swan song.

“This is a better ending for us.”

You can reach Staff Columnist Kerry Benefield at 707-526-8671 or kerry.benefield@pressdemocrat.com. On Instagram @kerry.benefield.