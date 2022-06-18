After 91 years, Black teen exonerated by defense lawyer's great-grandson

As the first Black attorney in Delaware County, Pa., William Ridley was used to the odds being stacked against him. His parents escaped slavery, and he once faced down a Ku Klux Klan mob in his yard. But in 1930, he was handed a case he couldn't win.

A 16-year-old Black student, Alexander McClay Williams, was accused of brutally killing an attractive White matron at his reform school. Ridley received $10 and 10 weeks to build a defense alone, pitted against a team of 15 prosecution investigators.

During the two-day trial, prosecutors omitted evidence they knew might have cleared Williams. An all-White jury convicted the teenager in under four hours, and sent him to the electric chair, the youngest person put to death in the state's history.

This week, in the same courthouse where the ruling was passed down 91 years earlier, Ridley's great-grandson, Sam Lemon, finally won justice for Williams.

A judge overturned Williams's conviction Monday, the culmination of more than 30 years of work by Lemon to try to win posthumous justice for his great-grandfather and Williams's family, which was never the same after losing their son.

Before a packed courtroom of Williams's surviving relatives and other advocates, Delaware County President Judge Kevin F. Kelly granted a motion for a retrial nine decades after the original, a move lawyers involved in the case say has little precedent in the state's history. Immediately after, Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer moved to dismiss the charges, acknowledging they should never have been brought in the first place.

"It's a stain on our state and it's a stain on the criminal justice system here in Delaware County," said Robert Keller, a local attorney who worked with Lemon to reopen the case. "It basically went under the rug and it was until Sam Lemon and his endeavor to bring light to this case and to try to seek some sort of redemption for his great-grandfather."

Alexander McClay Williams, 16, wrongly convicted & sent to PA's electric chair June 1931, exonerated June 13, 2022. (L-R:) Robert Keller, Esq., youth's attorney; Del. Co. D.A. Jack Stollsteimer; youth's sister Susie Carter (front), her daughter Osceola Williams, author Sam Lemon. pic.twitter.com/0JMiaaqrgz — Sam Lemon (@SamLemon4) June 17, 2022

On Oct. 3, 1930, an employee of the Glen Mills School for Boys reported finding the body of his ex-wife Vida Robare in her cottage on campus. Robare, a 34-year-old matron at the school, had been stabbed with an ice pick 47 times, according to court records examined by Lemon.

The violent killing made national headlines, and prosecutors moved quickly to charge Williams, who was serving an indeterminate sentence at Glen Mills for arson and burglary.

His arrest came decades before the Supreme Court guaranteed criminal defendants the right to legal counsel and to be informed of the option to have an attorney with them during interrogations. Investigators questioned Williams five times over 17 days without a lawyer or parent present, and Williams signed three confessions. A photo of Williams with the district attorney following his confessions appears to show the teenager with a black eye. Only after the confessions was Ridley assigned to the case.

During the two-day trial, prosecutors neglected to introduce key pieces of evidence that suggested Williams was not the killer. Never presented to jurors were the bloody handprint of an adult man found at the scene or the fact that Robare had divorced her ex-husband, Fred Robare - the man who was the last to see her alive and reported discovering the body - for "extreme cruelty." The county's chief detective told a local newspaper that the killing was committed by a "full grown and strong man," a finding that was also never mentioned in court.

"I don't know who did it, but I agree with the detective that it was an adult, that this is a crime of passion," said Keller, the attorney who worked with Lemon. "It just sounds like a domestic violence case."

Lemon, an administrator at a local university, said he first learned of the Williams case from his grandmother - Ridley's daughter - when he was a child. He wondered how his great-grandfather could have lost the case at the height of his five-decade legal career, and why a teenager would commit such a horrible crime.

Living in Ridley's former home as an adult, he returned to the case, not knowing it would kick off a 30-year research journey. He pored over court and genealogical records, visited the crime scene, and even commissioned a psychological autopsy to examine Williams's psyche. He wrote a book and spoke publicly about the case, but felt more needed to be done.