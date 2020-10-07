After a student’s death, North Carolina campus gets serious about coronavirus

BOONE, N.C. — Since Sept. 28, when a sophomore at his school died from suspected COVID-19 complications, Chase Sturgis says he has been thinking about his own bout with the coronavirus — and his own mortality.

Sturgis, 21, had been avoiding socializing over the summer, but as students at his school, Appalachian State University, began returning to campus in August, he yielded to temptation. “We went out to a bar,” he said. Within days he felt ill and then tested positive for coronavirus: “To this day I have no sense of taste or smell.”

But even more unnerving is the “really, honestly scary” realization that he and the student who died, 19-year-old Chad Dorrill, were sick at about the same time, with similar symptoms and no known preexisting conditions.

“He died a week or two after he got the virus,” Sturgis said. “It has been about two weeks for me.”

Young people have generally been at lower risk of developing severe cases of COVID-19, and there have been only a few student deaths linked to the virus. But while that statistical advantage may have led to apathy about the pandemic at some institutions, Dorrill’s death has shaken the rural Appalachian State campus in the Blue Ridge Mountains, sparking questions about whether the college is doing enough to keep its students and faculty safe.

“It’s not a hoax, that this virus really does exist,” said a classmate of Sturgis, Emma Crider. “Before this, the overall mentality was ‘out of sight, out of mind.’”

As if to underscore that point, cases at Appalachian State, part of North Carolina’s state university system, spiked sharply last week. On Thursday, the school canceled an upcoming football game and announced outbreaks in four residence halls, two fraternity houses, the volleyball team and the football program. The school’s dashboard shows more than 700 confirmed COVID-19 cases at the 20,000-student campus since early June.

Aside from athletes, who must be tested under NCAA rules, Appalachian State has not conducted the kind of costly, widespread mandatory testing and tracing of people with and without symptoms that has helped control the virus at some campuses. Rather, the school has offered voluntary testing at its student health center and at “pop-up” test sites where students can walk up and be tested twice weekly.

That approach, the school’s website says, is based on CDC guidance, which has advised against testing all students upon arrival to campus. Health experts have criticized the CDC’s guidance as weak and confusing, but many large public colleges have based their coronavirus health regimens on it.

Surrounding Watauga County also experienced its worst seven-day period in the pandemic this past week, according to data collected by The New York Times. Coronavirus cases in the county have more than doubled since Sept. 1, to more than 1,300, and an update last week found the largest percentage of cases in the 18-24-year-old age group.

Despite efforts by most colleges and universities to contain the virus by banning large gatherings, mandating face masks and expanding remote instruction, many have nevertheless become some of the nation’s most virulent hot spots.

A CDC report released last week said cases among people ages 18-22 rose 55% in the month from early August to early September, as students were returning to campuses. A New York Times survey has documented more than 130,000 cases on campuses since the pandemic began.

Tensions around reopening have already run high in the 16-campus University of North Carolina system, where the push to maintain sports and dorm occupancy has met with intense opposition from worried faculty members. Days after the semester began, the flagship campus in Chapel Hill pivoted to all remote instruction amid spiking infections.

At Appalachian State, which continued to allow students to live in dorms and take classes in person, the faculty senate voted in August to hold the system responsible for any illness or death as a result of reopening.

Dorrill, a seemingly fit basketball player, was among some 5,000 students on campus and thousands more off-campus attending a blend of in-person and remote classes. He went home to Wallburg, North Carolina, feeling under the weather, in early September. He tested positive for the virus there. His family said he remained isolated at home for two weeks and then returned to Boone, but fell ill again less than a day later, calling to say he couldn’t remember how he had gotten back to college.

His neurological condition swiftly deteriorated. Three weeks after his positive test, Dorrill died at Forsyth Medical Center in Winston-Salem. An autopsy is pending.