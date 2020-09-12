After a week, the Creek fire ranks among the biggest in California history

The Creek fire, rampaging in the Sierra National Forest in eastern Fresno and Madera counties, has charred an estimated 196,667 acres and devastated dozens of homes and businesses in the mountain communities.

Yet after only a week, the Creek fire -- along with at least four other major wildfires burning in California -- is rewriting the record books in 2020 for the largest recorded wildfires in the state's history.

As of Friday, the fire was already ranked by Cal Fire as 16th among the 20 biggest wildland fires dating to the 1930s. And within the past week it became the largest fire ever fire to burn in the Sierra Nevada mountain areas of central California in Mariposa, Madera, Fresno and Tulare counties.

In the Sierra National Forest, millions of trees weakened by drought over much of the past decade and killed by bark beetles are providing plenty of fuel for the fire -- in a state already battling dozens of other wildfires that so far this year have burned more than 2 million acres.

According to data from Cal Fire and the National Interagency Fire Center in Boise, Idaho, the Creek Fire has covered more acreage in the central Sierra Nevada than other major blazes:

The Rough fire -- From its start on July 31, 2015 until it was snuffed more than three months later, the Rough fire burned almost 152,000 acres in the Sequoia National Forest and Sequoia/Kings Canyon National Park.

The McNally fire -- After an abandoned campfire got out of hand near the Tulare County mountain settlement of Roads End on July 21, 2002, the McNally fire burned more than 150,000 acres in the Sequoia National Forest in Tulare and Kern counties before it was vanquished about five weeks later.

The Ferguson fire -- After the Ferguson fire broke out on July 13, 2018, it encompassed almost 97,000 acres before it was contained about five weeks later, but it wasn't fully extinguished until the following January. During the monthlong containment battle, it burned in the Sierra National Forest and Stanislaus National Forest as well as Yosemite National Park.

The statewide scope

Statewide, three of the five largest wildfires in California history -- and four of the top 10 -- are currently burning in northern California. That includes the August Complex, which is now the largest ever in the state, having burned almost 750,000 acres as of Friday in Tehama County since it began on Aug. 16.

Within days of the ignition of the August Complex, the SCU Lightning Complex and LNU Lightning Complex fires also began and are now the third and fourth largest wildfires on the historic-fires list. The SCU Complex fire started on Aug. 18 and involves almost 400,000 acres in Stanislaus, Santa Clara, Alameda, Contra Costa and San Joaquin counties.

The LNU Complex has burned almost 365,000 acres in Sonoma, Lake, Napa, Yolo and Solano counties since it started on Aug. 17.

In Plumas County, the North Complex fire began Aug. 18 and is estimated at more than 250,000 acres.

Statewide, the largest fire now burning -- and now the largest in California history -- is the August Complex in Tehema County. The fire began Aug. 16 and to date has consumed almost 750,000 acres.